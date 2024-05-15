On the eve of the Imola GP, Williams has confirmed that star driver Alex Albon has put pen to paper on a new contract.

Albon made his return to Formula 1 with Williams back in 2022 and has impressed since, contributing 27 of the 28 points which took them to P7 in the 2023 Constructors’ standings. And Williams can now look forward to his continued presence in the coming years.

Alex Albon extends Williams stay with multi-year deal

The Grove outfit has confirmed a ‘multi-year’ extension for Albon which will take him into Formula 1’s new era with the team, as new chassis and power unit regulations are introduced from 2026.

While Williams are yet to score their first point of F1 2024, there is general optimism around the team under the stewardship of principal James Vowles, which Albon referenced when expressing his belief in this project to return Williams to the front of the grid.

Following the announcement of his new Williams deal, which ‘commits his long-term future’ to the team, Albon said: “I am incredibly happy to be remaining with Williams Racing and to continue working with such a talented and dedicated team of people.

“It has been a difficult start to the year but since joining Williams we have made significant progress together and I have seen the huge changes happening behind the scenes to take us back to the front of the grid.

“This is a long-term project that I really believe in and want to play a key role in which is why I have signed a multi-year contract.

“The journey will take time but I am confident we are building the right team to move forward and achieve great things in the years to come.”

Can Logan Sargeant also earn new Williams deal?

Vowles knows all about being part of an ultra-successful Formula 1 team, having played a key role in Mercedes’ run of eight consecutive Constructors’ title triumphs between 2014-21 as their strategy chief.

Now, he intends on taking a fallen giant in Williams back to the F1 summit, as he tipped Albon to be a “big piece of the puzzle” in this goal.

“We are delighted to secure Alex’s long-term future with Williams Racing,” said Vowles.

“He has exceptional talent, technical input and dedication to the cause and this is a huge vote of confidence in Williams and the journey back to competitiveness that we are on.

“Since joining, Alex has consistently demonstrated his ability to perform under pressure, and signing him for the long-term is a big piece of the puzzle of moving us up the grid.”

Williams still has the second-half of their F1 2025 line-up to determine, with the pressure once more mounting on Logan Sargeant as he bids to secure a third season with the team.

