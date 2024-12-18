Sky Sports’ Ted Kravitz has claimed there is a “get out” clause in Alex Albon’s contract that stipulates he can leave Williams if Red Bull come calling.

Albon was a member of the Red Bull group from 2012 to 2021 before making the move to Williams in 2022 but a return to Milton Keynes is not off the table it would seem.

Door open to for Alex Albon’s Red Bull return in future

Even in his first season with Williams, Albon drove with the Red Bull logo on his helmet but in his second year, it appeared his association with the Milton Keynes outfit was over.

Albon has since flourished at Williams, signing a new deal in May, but it has now been claimed that there is a path back to Red Bull should the team request his services.

Sky Sports pit lane reporter Ted Kravitz claimed on the broadcaster’s F1 podcast that there is a clause in Albon’s contract which would allow him to leave Grove and rejoin Red Bull.

“As I understand it, there is a get out clause in Albon’s Williams contract that basically allows him to leave if Red Bull come knocking again,” Kravitz said.

“Williams could have run Franco Colapinto and Carlos Sainz, perfect, and Alex Albon, at least, would have been a known measure against Max Verstappen.

“Albon is so much older and wiser and knows how to handle Max and the whole situation and I don’t know why they haven’t done that.”

Albon for his part has made it clear he intends to stay with Williams, saying at the time of his extension that he sees it as a long-term project.

“This is a long-term project that I really believe in and want to play a key role in which is why I have signed a multi-year contract,” the 28-year-old said.

More from PlanetF1.com

Five possible paths for Sergio Perez as Red Bull announcement looms

F1 driver contracts: What is the contract status of every driver on the 2024 grid?

“The journey will take time but I am confident we are building the right team to move forward and achieve great things in the years to come.”

There has been no indication that Red Bull are looking to go down the Albon route with Liam Lawson expected to be the man to replace Sergio Perez should the Mexican depart.

Despite some rumours coming from European media, Red Bull are still negotiating an exit for Perez but it is looking increasingly likely that he will not be in the seat for 2025.

On the same podcast, Kravitz stated his belief that Perez has actually already “left” Red Bull and the remaining negotiations are over how to “dissolve” his contract, which has one more year left to run.

Read next: Kravitz makes Sergio Perez ‘has left’ Red Bull claim with ‘clearest point’ identified