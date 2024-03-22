Alex Albon brought out the red flags with a hefty crash during the first practice session in Melbourne, heavily damaging his Williams.

Albon put his car heavily in the wall during the first practice session at the Albert Park circuit, resulting in the red flags being shown to stop the session.

Alex Albon sidelined for second practice after crash

The British-Thai driver lost control of his Williams FW46 as he negotiated his way through the high-speed Turn 6, the same corner at which he crashed out of last year’s Australian Grand Prix.

With just on 20 minutes remaining in the early afternoon session, Albon ran wide out of Turn 6 and appeared to bottom out on Turn 7’s exit kerb. This resulted in him losing control of his car, ending up in the wall on the right-hand side of the track.

Bouncing off the concrete, Albon ended up crossing back over the track and then hitting the left-hand side of the walls lining the circuit before coming to a gradual stop.

With debris all over the track after the hard hit, Albon clambered free as the red flags were shown.

But while Albon escaped injury in the hefty crash, he will take no further action in Friday’s track time and is going to be forced to be a spectator for the hour-long second practice session due to the damage incurred to his car.

While there’s no indication that Albon may need a new chassis, Williams is fully assessing the extent of the damage Albon suffered in the incident.

Ahead of the second practice session in Melbourne, a statement from Williams to the media said: “Further to Alex’s accident in FP1, we can confirm that he will not participate in FP2 while we continue to assess the damage. “Alex was uninjured in the incident.”

