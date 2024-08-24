Alex Albon disqualified from Dutch Grand Prix qualifying over illegal floor

Williams racer Alex Albon has officially been disqualified from the Dutch Grand Prix’s qualifying session over a technical infringement regarding an illegal floor.

The FIA has found that the floor of car No. 23 has been found “to lie outside the regulatory volume” mentioned in FIA regulations.

Alex Albon disqualified from Dutch GP qualifying

Soon after the checkered flag flew on Q3 at the Dutch Grand Prix, Williams driver Alex Albon found his impressive P8 starting position threatened by an investigation into whether or not the car qas actually illegal.

At 19:55 local time in Zandvoort, the FIA technical delegates found that the floor of car No. 23 was in breach of Article 3.5.1 a of the FIA Formula One Technical Regulations. The stewards have since determined Albon should be disqualified.

That particular piece of legislation relates to the floor and states the floor body must “lie within RV-FLOOR-BODY” with RV meaning regulatory volume.

“The team did not dispute the calibration of the FIA measuring system and the measurement of the car, but stated that their own measurements have produced different results,” the FIA ruling read.

That being said, the stewards will be offering greater relevance to the FIA measuring systems available in parc fermé.

As such, car No. 23 has been disqualified from qualifying. That renders him as effectively having set no time in the session — and as such, he will start the race from the rear of the field.

All other cars will move up one position.

It also provides a bump to Albon’s teammate, Logan Sargeant. A crash in FP3 caused so much damage that Williams was unable to repair the car in time for qualifying.

A statement released by Williams on social media reads, “Unfortunately, Alex has been disqualified from Qualifying today due to his floor body being outside the regulatory volume set by the FIA. We are incredibly disappointed with this outcome and will be carrying out a thorough investigation and will provide an update soon.”