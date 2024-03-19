Alex Albon is keeping his eyes on the F1 driver market for any potential opportunities for 2025, with ‘silly season’ set to be one of the busiest in years.

Already triggered by Lewis Hamilton’s shock move to Ferrari for 2025, Albon’s name had been touted as a potential replacement for the seven-time World Champion at Mercedes, before Williams team principal James Vowles confirmed that his lead driver is already under contract for next season.

Alex Albon keeping watching brief on ‘exciting’ F1 2025 opportunities

Even though Albon’s future is decided for next season, that may not stop a potential suitor trying to secure his services by buying out the remainder of his Williams deal – as Alpine did for Pierre Gasly in time for the start of last season after Fernando Alonso’s departure to Aston Martin.

With that in mind, the Thai-British driver revealed he is keeping his entire focus on Williams, having enjoyed a significant amount of progress with the team last season.

While enjoying the upward trajectory, he admitted there are “opportunities around” on the driver market, though he reiterated he is keeping his mind firmly set on his current targets with Williams.

“It’s something that we know, let’s say it like that,” Albon told the Beyond the Grid podcast when asked to clarify his situation with Williams.

“But on my side, I’m totally focused on the team. I feel like, I know it sounds generic, but it is very true that I love being a part of this team.

“I love this kind of building the team around, and this upwards progress that we’re on is very exciting.

“I won’t deny and say there are opportunities around. You know, there is a very fluid driver market right now and I think it’s exciting.

“It’s moving around, but my focus and my entire time is put on the team and me to go racing, and then that’s it.”

Albon accounted for 27 of Williams’ 28 points in the 2023 season, and his name has already been linked with the vacant seat at Mercedes, along with a potential return to Red Bull in 2025.

