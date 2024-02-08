Alex Albon explains why ‘there’s noise’ as Mercedes seat rumours linger

Linked to Mercedes, maybe even a return to Red Bull, Alex Albon says speculation that he’s in line for a top drive in Formula 1 is just a “bit of noise”.

Albon was one of the stars of the 2023 championship as his 27 points saw Williams claim their best result since 2017 with a P7 in the Constructors’ Championship.

His performances, most notably when he qualified fourth at the Dutch Grand Prix and ahead of Sergio Perez, had F1’s rumour mill linking him to a return to Red Bull.

Alex Albon reiterates Williams focus amidst top-team rumours

However, months later it’s Mercedes who could come knocking having lost Lewis Hamilton to Ferrari.

Williams have issued a crystal clear hands-off with team boss James Vowles telling the media, including PlanetF1.com, that “Alex is signed for Williams until the end of 2025“.

That takes 2025 out of the equation but that doesn’t mean Albon can’t move to a top team in the years to come.

He concedes he needs to “do a bit more” to ensure he has options for the future, of which Williams remains one of those.

“Truthfully, the focus really isn’t there at the moment,” he told Sky Sports News.

“That’s more for behind-the-scenes work. I’m focused on Williams and the positive spiral that we’re on and trying to do the best job I can.

“Obviously, the interest comes in the performances. That’s why there’s a bit of a noise, just because of the season that we’ve had last year.

“I’ve got to keep that up and then do a bit more just to make sure that these opportunities are available.

“At the same time, I am focused on Williams for now, and a lot of it will be about these first few races that are on the calendar, seeing how much of a step we’ve made as a team.”

The Thai-British racer also weighed in on Hamilton’s bombshell decision to swap from Mercedes to Ferrari.

Despite being arguably the most successful partnership ever with 82 wins and six World titles, the Briton activated an escape clause in his latest Mercedes deal to open the door for his 2025 Ferrari move.

“I was [shocked],” Albon said. “I have to say, I think normally we most probably get a little bit more insight to these kind of moves a week or two before the announcement gets made. But I was in Spain at that moment, and I think I was just as surprised as everyone else.

“It’s amazing for the sport. I think the impact, the noise around Formula 1, it must be one of the biggest pieces of transfer market news in a good time, especially for F1.

“So it’s exciting to see and at least, for me, a little bit of a pinch yourself moment. It just seems so odd to think about Lewis in a red overall.”

