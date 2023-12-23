Alex Albon makes F1 2024 prediction that will excite Williams fans

Alex Albon is convinced that Williams’ “biggest steps” will start to come in the F1 2024 season after a much-improved 2023 under new team principal James Vowles.

Williams secured their best result in the Constructors’ standings since 2017 this year, with Albon scoring points on seven occasions including two seventh-place finishes in Canada and Italy.

The Thai driver also impressed with some eye-catching qualifying results, starting as high as fourth in August’s Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort.

Alex Albon tips more good times for Williams in F1 2024

The team’s return to regular point-scoring contention came after Williams finished bottom of the 2022 Championship, with Vowles having a transformational impact on the Grove-based outfit after arriving from eight-time Constructors’ Champions Mercedes.

With Williams appointing former McLaren, Ferrari and Alpine man Pat Fry as the team’s new chief technical officer in July, the team are expected to make further strides forward in 2024.

Albon believes Williams can continue to grow next year and beyond, claiming Vowles’ influence could only stretch so far with the 2023 car based on the 2022 chassis.

He told RacingNews365: “Being totally realistic, there’s only so much stuff he could improve this year. A lot of the car was designed from last year. We have quite a long build time with our cars.

“We’re trying to make big steps, not small steps. We’re not doing little upgrades every weekend like you see with the top teams, because we have so much more to achieve.

“James is also with that same approach. So most of who he is employing and how he’s structuring the team, next year is going to be the true year where we’re going to see what James has brought to the team.

“Of course, he’s brought things to this team. His character as a person, the way that he talks and communicates with the team, tyre understanding, engine understanding and aero understanding which we’ve been able to implement this year – but there’s only so much you can do.

“The biggest steps are going to happen in 2024 and beyond. I’m pretty confident about that.”

Albon’s comments come after he told media including PlanetF1.com’s Thomas Maher at last month’s season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix that Williams are “going to see the rewards next year” after ending the development of their 2023 car “a long time [ago].”

