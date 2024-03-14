Formula 1 in 2024 is “totally not” boring says Alex Albon, who has been left disappointed by such claims after a dominant start to the season from Max Verstappen.

Verstappen and his Red Bull team went into the F1 2024 campaign talking of expecting sterner competition to come their way after a 2023 campaign of record-breaking success, but it has been business as usual at the start of the new campaign.

Max Verstappen has not made F1 2024 ‘boring’

Verstappen has picked up where he left off by claiming comfortable victories at the Bahrain and Saudi Arabian GPs, with team-mate Sergio Perez following to make it back-to-back Red Bull one-twos.

After all the hope that F1 2024 would feature some kind of battle for Verstappen in his pursuit of a fourth successive World Championship, this early display of dominance has left some fearing the worst when it comes to the on-track excitement, which Albon is not pleased with.

Albon drew attention to how tight the grid is at the start of this new campaign, even with Verstappen included, reminding that at the end of Q1 at the Bahrain season-opener, one second covered all 20 drivers, arguing that this is “one of the tightest grids ever in Formula 1” that creates “intense” racing further back.

So, he definitely does not agree with anyone who is calling Formula 1 “boring”.

“Q1 [in Bahrain] was just over a second covering the whole field,” Albon began on the Beyond the Grid podcast. “Now, it’s more like you make a little mistake and you think ‘that’s two positions’.

PlanetF1.com recommends

The many milestones Max Verstappen can reach in F1 2024 season

F1 2024 cars: What name has each team given their chassis for the 2024 season?

“That’s where F1 is going. In some ways, it’s a bit of a shame to see comments about Max and it being a boring season, because it’s totally not that.

“At least from my perspective, because you take him out of the equation, you have one of the best grids, the best field, the tightest grids, ever in Formula 1. And even if you include Max, it’s still the tightest field in Formula 1.

“It’s hard, because it’s the leader, so everyone focuses on the leader. But the racing at the back, it’s so intense. We pitted two laps too late in Bahrain during the race and we lost six positions. We went from 11th and finished 15th. So it’s tight.”

Should Verstappen claim victory at the upcoming Australian Grand Prix, then he will match his own record-breaking streak of 10 F1 victories in a row.

Read next – Christian Horner holds ‘terrifying’ power at Red Bull claims former F1 driver