Alex Albon teases George Russell with Lewis Hamilton ‘good job’ comment

Alex Albon decided to have some fun with George Russell, joking that Lewis Hamilton doing a “good job” is behind Mercedes holding P2 in the Constructors’ Championship.

While Red Bull have raced away into the distance, behind them it has been an intriguing battle to be recognised as ‘best of the rest’, with Mercedes, Ferrari, McLaren and Aston Martin all in that conversation.

And currently it is Mercedes holding that P2 spot, 20 points up the road from Ferrari.

Alex Albon lands Lewis Hamilton “good job” tease

In a joint-interview for Formula 1’s YouTube channel, the rookie class of 2019, Albon, Russell and Lando Norris, were reunited, where Williams’ Albon could not resist teasing his friend over at Mercedes Russell.

After asking “are you still P2 in the championship?” Russell replied with some pep in his step to confirm that they were, pointing out at the time that Mercedes were 40 points ahead of P3, a gap which of course has now been halved by Ferrari.

“Lewis must be doing a good job,” was the savage, but of course light-hearted response from Albon.

Nonetheless, it is a point which Russell did not argue too greatly against.

“To be fair, he is well ahead of me in the Championship this year,” Russell replied, the Brit having recently branded his season a “complete disaster” on a personal level.

While Hamilton is currently P3 in the Drivers’ Championship, Russell finds himself P8 and 75 points behind, crashing out on the last lap in Singapore while battling for the win representing a further setback in a difficult campaign for the Brit.

So, he has stated that his only remaining goal is to ensure that Mercedes secure P2 in the Constructors’.

“For me right now, the goal is to secure P2 for the team in the Constructors’,” Russell told Sky F1.

“On my personal side, the Drivers’ Championship is totally out the window. It’s been a complete disaster of a season in that regard, so many missed chances.

“Lewis is obviously in a really good position fighting for P3.”

Next up in F1 2023 is the Qatar Grand Prix, Hamilton having won the inaugural staging of this event back in 2021.

