Max Verstappen may have been singled out for attention when it comes to “aggressive” defence, but when the roles are reversed, another rival gives Alex Albon greater dread.

Albon and Verstappen are no strangers to each other, having been team-mates at Red Bull for a season-and-a-half between 2019-20. But, three-time World Champion Verstappen is not the driver that now Williams racer Albon hates seeing in his mirrors the most. Instead, that would be Kevin Magnussen.

Alex Albon skips Max Verstappen as most dreaded attacker

Speaking via the Motorsport.com TikTok channel, Albon was first asked who the most annoying driver is when trying to chase them down for the pass.

“Max Verstappen, yeah,” he replied.

“Definitely the more aggressive defender out there.”

Verstappen’s tactics have been subject to intense debate in recent times after his on-track altercations with title rival Lando Norris in Austin and Mexico, with Verstappen picking up a pair of 10-second penalties at the latter.

But, when Verstappen is on the attack, he is not the driver that Albon most hates to see in his mirrors, Haas’ Kevin Magnussen is.

Asked who he would most hate to see in his rear-view mirror, Albon said: “Kevin Magnussen.

“We’re on track a lot together and it’s always tough.”

Magnussen in F1 2024 became the first driver to receive a race ban after hitting the dreaded 12-point mark under the FIA’s Super Licence system, causing him to miss the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

FIA F1 Super Licence explained

Just three rounds remain of the season, with Verstappen now in a commanding position to secure his fourth consecutive World Championship after stretching his lead over Norris to 62 points after the Brazilian Grand Prix.

Friends off the track, this is the first time that Verstappen and Norris have found themselves as title rivals, and after flashpoints such as Austin and Mexico, Norris was asked whether he is able to separate Verstappen outside the car to the driver in it?

“I don’t know, I’m split,” Norris responded to F1 TV.

“In some ways, you kind of think how someone can be personally and how you can get along with people, can be so different to how you are on track.

“It’s such a different world there on the track to here doing this [in the paddock]. It’s my first time being in this situation, and time will tell how that changes. But for now I still respect Max, I think he respects me, but maybe ask me again at the end of the year!”

