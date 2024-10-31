Alex Albon believes Max Verstappen went a “step too far” against Lando Norris in Mexico, but he was happy to see the stewards take action.

Verstappen was slapped with not one but two 10-second penalties at the Mexican Grand Prix as he went up against title rival Norris for second place early in the race.

Alex Albon: If Austin was grey, this was more black

The protagonists had clashed seven days earlier at the United States Grand Prix where Norris was penalised for overtaking Verstappen off the track.

That can be a 10-second penalty but the stewards acknowledged Verstappen’s part in forcing Norris off the track and only gave the McLaren driver five seconds. But it was enough to cost him third place and he finished the race behind Verstappen, the first time in five races that Verstappen outscored him.

Fast forward seven days and they were again at it, only in Mexico it was Verstappen who earned the stewards’ ire.

He was penalised for forcing Norris off the track at Turn 4 on lap 10 as the Britain attempted to pass around the outside. Because Norris was ahead at the apex, although Christian Horner says only because he divebombed Verstappen, Norris had the right to the corner and Verstappen had to leave him room which he didn’t do.

Three corners later the reigning World Champion was hit with another 10-second penalty as he launched an attack up the inside of Norris, forced them both off the track, and then took the position off the Briton in the run-off.

Verstappen was stationary for 20 seconds in his pit stop and could only recover to sixth place. Norris was P2, pulling back 10 points in the title race.

Albon believes the stewards made the right call.

“I think, yeah, he obviously got away with it in Austin,” Verstappen’s former team-mate told the media including PlanetF1.com. “I’m glad the FIA reacted to it.

“Definitely a step too far. If Austin was grey, this was more black.”

Verstappen’s penalty-strewn lap 10 came just days after the drivers in their pre-race briefing met with the FIA to discuss driving standards in light of Austin. According to Carlos Sainz, it was a “positive, productive” meeting and one that could see new guidelines laid out by Qatar.

Albon, however, thinks it will take longer than that as the FIA don’t want to create a situation where the drivers can exploit the wording.

“Not imminently,” he said of the new guidelines. “I think some drivers wanted a bit more imminent action on racing like that. But it can create loopholes within the driving standards that we can exploit.

“I think they want to wait until the end of the year to really get the wording correct, which is fair. You need some time to make sure it’s all squeaky clean.

“But obviously, things like today happen where it’s sensible to get everyone speaking about it and understanding from a driver’s point of view. The FIA listening to the drivers, what things we exploit and whatnot.”

