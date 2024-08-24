Alex Albon looks likely to lose his P8 quali spot in Zandvoort after the FIA found his car’s floor was illegal.

The Williams driver impressed to finish within the top 10 but that hard work looks almost certain to amount to nothing with the FIA technical delegate referring his car to the stewards.

Alex Albon facing quali disqualification for Dutch Grand Prix

During the post-quali inspections, the FIA Formula 1 technical delegate Jo Bauer found Albon’s car to be in convention of Article 3.5.1 a) of the technical regulations.

That particular piece of legislation relates to the floor and states the floor body must “lie within RV-FLOOR-BODY” with RV meaning regulatory volume.

Albon and a Williams team representative have been summoned to meet the stewards at 6:30pm track time.

In his assessment, Bauer said “After the qualifying session the aerodynamic component and bodywork areas were checked on car number 23.

“The floor body was found to lie outside the regulatory volume mentioned in Article 3.5.1 a).

“I am referring this matter to the stewards for their consideration.”

It is the second time in as many races that a car’s legality has been questioned with George Russell seeing his Belgian win disappear after his car was found to be too light.

More to come