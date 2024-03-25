Alex Albon reveals Logan Sargeant response after failing to score points in his car

Revealing Logan Sargeant has been a “trooper” despite being booted out of his car in Australia, Alex Albon admits he would not have wanted to be in his team-mate’s shoes.

Albon crashed heavily in Friday’s opening practice for the Australian Grand Prix with the Thai-British racer damaging all four corners of his FW46 as well as the chassis.

‘I wouldn’t like to be in his shoes, that’s for sure’

Given that Williams didn’t have a spare chassis on hand, team boss James Vowles made the decision to give Albon his team-mate’s chassis as he felt Albon was the team’s best bet to score points.

“Even the probability of scoring a point is what’s important to me at the moment,” he explained in a grilling from pit lane reporter Ted Kravitz.

“I have hard decisions to make and mine is for the wellbeing of this organisation as a whole. And that is I’ll do everything it takes to score the point if it is available to us.”

However, qualifying 12th, Albon fell short of scoring that point when he lost his battle against the Haas team-mates to finish P11.

Worryingly for Williams, they’ll go into the next race in Japan still without a spare chassis although Albon’s will be fixed in time for the race.

“I think we’re still going have to be quite sensible with how we’re driving for the next few races,” he told Sky F1. “We need to see when the third car is going to be ready.

“For now obviously I’ll go back to my repaired one and give Logan back his car.”

Asked how his team-mate was doing, Albon replied: “He’s okay, all along he’s been a trooper in it all. I wouldn’t like to be in his shoes, that’s for sure.

“It’s a team effort and we took the decision to try to score some points today, obviously we were close to getting it.”

PlanetF1.com recommends

Follow PlanetF1.com’s WhatsApp channel for all the F1 breaking news!

The updated Drivers’ and Constructors’ standings after the Australian GP

Tyre woes and an incident with Nico Hulkenberg

Albon revealed his hopes of scoring points were hampered by severe tyre wear that forced Williams to pit him earlier than they wanted.

That left Albon struggling with his tyres in the final 10 laps of the Grand Prix, leaving him unable to battle Kevin Magnussen.

“Maybe with a better set-up, we could have helped a bit the tyres,” he said. “The graining was really hard for us.

“From lap three I could tell we didn’t have the pace of everyone else and we were just kind of scrambling a bit.

“We kind of pitted early to try to stay in the race and be in the mix but with 10 laps to go we were falling away. Tricky one.”

His efforts also weren’t helped by an incident with Magnussen’s team-mate, Nico Hulkenberg.

“I went right to go for the move and then he went right just afterward, so that I had to kind of get out of the way and back to the racing line, and then he went back there too,” he said. “Kind of unfair, it was a bit messy.”

Williams are eighth in the championship, one of three teams along with Sauber and Alpine who have yet to score a point.

Read next: Fred Vasseur shuts down Carlos Sainz talk as Spanish media cries foul over exit