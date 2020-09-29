Alexander Albon says his team-mate Max Verstappen doesn’t play “politics” when asked about the Dutchman’s comments that he will beat anyone he teams up.

Albon joined Verstappen at Red Bull last season and, to date, it is definitely the latter who has had the upper hand.

This year alone Verstappen has clinched one grand prix win and added a further six podiums to his tally while Albon has just one top-three showing.

That has led to speculation that Red Bull could drop the Thai-British driver at the end of this season with many fans wanting Lewis Hamilton to join Verstappen at Red Bull.

Asked who he wants as a team-mate next season, the 22-year-old said he really doesn’t care as he would win the intra-team battle no matter what.

“Helmut [Marko] and Christian have been saying for a long time that they don’t want to change anything,” he told ORF. “That’s okay from my side.

“In the end it doesn’t matter who sits next to me. I would beat them all.”

Albon didn’t rise the challenge.

Asked about his team-mate’s comments, he told Sky F1: “To be honest working with him one-on-one you realise he is a really straight guy.

“I know there are a lot of drivers who create politics within the team but Max isn’t one of them.

“We get on well, we have similar feedback and it’s nice to have someone like him to be racing against.”

The 24-year-old also touched on his post-race comments after the Tuscan Grand Prix.

Finally claiming his first podium finish with Red Bull, he told the team “thank you for sticking with me”.

Albon says he was thanking them for their support, not for not sacking him.

“I heard it back and I thought ‘oh God it’s like I said thanks for not getting rid of me’,” he said.

“But it wasn’t like that, it was more ‘thanks for supporting me since day one’.

“Media talk, everyone talks, but the team has always been with me, and with that [in mind] it was more like ‘this is for you guys, this is what I can do’.

“Hopefully plenty more to come.”

