Alex Albon explained that, for any driver, being team-mate to Max Verstappen is “not going to be an easy place to be” at Red Bull.

Sergio Perez is currently contracted to drive for Red Bull for 2025, but PlanetF1.com understands a decision is still to be made on his seat next season, with VCARB’s Liam Lawson the favourite to take it on if he does not retain his drive.

Albon explains two key features of being team-mate to Max Verstappen

Albon partnered Verstappen from the middle of his rookie season in 2019, after a mid-season promotion from Toro Rosso to Red Bull at the expense of Pierre Gasly, until the end of 2020.

He came under pressure for his drive from the out-of-contract Perez, then at Racing Point, who had won his first Grand Prix after it was confirmed he would be leaving his previous employers for the incoming Sebastian Vettel.

Red Bull opted to sign Perez for 2021, with Albon retained in a third driver role before he returned to the grid with Williams in 2022, and the Thai driver explained that, while Perez has come under pressure for his seat, he can sympathise with the situation in which he finds himself – highlighting two areas drivers should look at when partnering the reigning World Champion.

“Yeah, it’s a tricky one,” Albon said to media including PlanetF1.com.

“I think first of all, you have to just appreciate the talent that Max has. That’s number one.

“Number two is it’s not always that comfortable to drive that car. I don’t know where it is now for Checo, I haven’t been following along too much, but I’ve said it a few times now.

“I think he likes the car quite different to [Verstappen], or it’s not easy for other drivers to adapt to it, and then it’s just that toll of it.

“You know, you’re in the spotlight constantly, and it’s a tough place to be, and that’s all.

“I think, for anyone really, it’s not going to be an easy place to be, to be his team-mate.”

One of the long-standing beliefs surrounding Red Bull is that Verstappen likes to have the car set up in a particular way to enable him to get the most out of it, with his driving style believed to require very sensitive inputs that other drivers struggle to handle.

When asked about the driving style versus car setup debate, Albon has a closer working knowledge of this than almost anyone else.

“I’d say it goes in both ways,” he explained.

“I think that when you look at Checo at the beginning of the year, I think the car felt a little bit more stable for him and, relative to the top teams, he was doing a good job.

“He could qualify in the top five, top three, and get back podium finishes and whatnot, and then I just think it just went away from him as the upgrades came on and Max felt more comfortable with the car – maybe not comfortable, but as he could deal with it – Checo struggled a bit more. So, a bit of both.

“I think Max likes car in a certain way, the team are able to give it to him. I don’t know if that just makes it harder for the team-mate.”

