Alex Albon to Red Bull rebuffed as driver market rumours swirl

Alex Albon has been linked with a possible return to Red Bull from 2025, according to a former F1 team manager and journalist.

Red Bull currently don’t have a confirmed second driver for 2025, with Sergio Perez entering the final year of his current contract this season.

The Mexican driver struggled for pace and consistency alongside Max Verstappen in ’23, with Red Bull making it clear their first choice is to keep him onboard for ’25 – provided he’s able to step up to the plate with stronger performances in ’24.

Peter Windsor: I can’t imagine Alex Albon would say no to Red Bull

With Lewis Hamilton’s departure from Mercedes to join Ferrari for 2025 providing a bombshell in the driver market earlier this week, former Williams F1 team manager and journalist Peter Windsor took to his own YouTube channel to address the topic and debate the possibilities that might evolve from the move.

With Mercedes now having a free seat for 2025 alongside George Russell, the big question mark is who might move to Brackley in order to replace Hamilton.

Put to him about the possibility of seeing Albon – who races for Mercedes-customer team Williams – move across to race alongside Russell, Windsor said his understanding of the situation is that Albon is lined up to rejoin Red Bull.

“That’s an interesting one,” he said.

“Mercedes engines at Williams… he has been going well. But, as I understand it, he’s been offered a three-year contract by Red Bull to start in 2025, so I think you’re going to see him beside Max Verstappen in the Red Bull.

“I can’t imagine he’s going to say no to that. Equally, that’s as I understand it – it’s not 100 percent. It’s probably 90 percent correct, I think. So, I think you’re going to see him in a very good car and he’s probably going to win some Grands Prix now.

“But Alex Albon – he’s worked very hard to get back into Red Bull and congratulations to him on being offered that contract – that’s a really cool thing.”

However, sources have indicated to PlanetF1.com that an approach to Albon has not been made by Red Bull, the team with whom he raced in the second half of 2019 and throughout 2020 before reverting to their reserve and development driver role.

Albon remains under contract with Williams until the end of 2025.

