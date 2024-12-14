Alex Albon ‘robbed’ as Sergio Perez wins shock FIA award

Sergio Perez picked up an FIA award for his double overtake on Fernando Alonso and Carlos Sainz, which has not gone down well with F1 fans.

On 13 December, the FIA’s traditional end-of-season Prize Giving Gala took place in Kigali, Rwanda, where one of the prizes up for grabs was the ‘FIA Action of the Year’ award.

Sergio Perez FIA award sparks F1 fan backlash

And the winner was Red Bull’s Sergio Perez, who picked up the award after his overtake on both Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso and Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz during the Chinese Grand Prix Sprint race, the day before Perez’s fourth and final podium of the F1 2024 campaign.

Checo has won FIA's 'Action of the Year' award for this double overtake on Sainz and Alonso! 🏆pic.twitter.com/KLPrvHxnUE — RBR Daily (@RBR_Daily) December 13, 2024

However, few F1 fans are in agreement with Perez receiving this particular crown.

“Joke of the season,” one fan replied, while another F1 fan claimed this was not even Perez’s best F1 2024 overtake.

“He had a similar overtake in Vegas, that was wayyy better … so … that’s not even his best action this year,” they said.

Another fan added: “I don’t know how that’s the action of the year. Max taking a wider line going around the 3 corner in the Brazilian rain, goes around 3 on that turn & by start of 2’d lap is up to 10-11.”

“I’m honestly surprised Max’s drive in Brazil didn’t get an award in itself,” said a fellow fan.

However, it was Verstappen’s former Red Bull team-mate Alex Albon who many fans were putting forward as the driver that should have won the FIA Action of the Year award, after he took Daniel Ricciardo and Esteban Ocon at the final chicane during a wet 2024 Canadian Grand Prix.

F1 2025: How the grid is looking

👉 F1 2025 driver line-up: Who is already confirmed for the 2025 grid?

👉 F1 driver contracts: What is the contract status of every driver on the 2024 grid?

“Albon robbed,” was the message from several fans. “Albon’s was miles better,” a fan in agreement added.

“Nah, I was skeptical when I saw the timeline beefing, but now that I see the overtake in question, Albon got fkn ROBBED,” came another reply.

“What and the triple overtake by Leclerc in Abu Dhabi ?? And the double overtake in the outside in Brazil of Max ??? The last lap overtake in the outside on George by Lewis in Abu Dhabi ?? And the double overtake by Albon in Canada ??? R u kidding me ?”

F1 2024 could prove to be the fourth and final season for Perez as a Red Bull driver, with Liam Lawson having emerged as the leading contender to take Perez’s seat for F1 2025 after an underwhelming campaign for the Mexican racer.

Read next: Red Bull given the ‘automatic’ choice to replace Sergio Perez