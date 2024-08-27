Alex Albon sends Logan Sargeant message after ‘brutal’ axe from Williams

Williams has confirmed that No. 2 driver Logan Sargeant will be replaced for the remainder of the 2024 Formula 1 season — but that doesn’t mean he’s gone without a second thought.

In fact, teammate Alex Albon took the time to hit social media to share a message of farewell for his teammate that acknowledged how “brutal” the Formula 1 world can be.

Alex Albon says goodbye to Logan Sargeant after Williams axe

The 2024 Formula 1 season has been plagued with rumors that Logan Sargeant is on his way out at Williams, despite the team signing him for his sophomore year in the sport. After a disastrous Dutch Grand Prix, those rumors proved to become reality.

On Tuesday, Williams announced that Sargeant will depart the team with immediate effect. He has been replaced by Formula 2 and Williams junior driver Franco Colapinto.

During FP3 for the Dutch Grand Prix, Sargeant sustained a nasty, fiery crash that left his Williams machine destroyed. Sargeant wasn’t able to qualify while his car was undergoing repairs, meaning he started near the back of the grid.

Team boss James Vowles stated that the team has opted to replace Sargeant in order to have “the best chance to compete” for points for the remainder of the 2024 season.

In what must be a tough day for Sargeant, his now former Williams teammate Alex Albon took to social media to share some kind words of farewell.

“I know firsthand how brutal this sport can be & it’s tough to see Logan leave the team mid-season,” Albon wrote on X.

He continued, addressing Sargeant, “You gave it your all brother and it’s been a pleasure being teammates with you.

“I know whatever you do next, you’ll be awesome.”



Before the Dutch Grand Prix, Sargeant told media, including PlanetF1.com, that he hoped he could make his Williams team proud during his final 10 races of the year. However, his year would only last one race.

“I think the first half of the season hasn’t been the best as a whole,” Sargeant said during the pre-Dutch GP press conference.

“For the team, we’re obviously looking for performance. We have the upgrades that are coming this weekend, so we’re hopeful and optimistic that those are going to elevate us, push us in the right direction, potentially, make us more competitive.”

Unfortunately, Sargeant’s performance with the upgrade was not the main talking point of the Dutch Grand Prix.

Sargeant, meanwhile, has yet to comment on his dismissal from Williams.

