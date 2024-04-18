Alex Albon’s ‘might as well stay home’ quip amidst Williams’ spare parts shortage

Alex Albon says he won’t adopt a cautious approach in China despite Williams’ spare parts shortage as he “might as well stay home” then.

Williams head into the first Sprint weekend of the Formula 1 championship facing a notable shortage in spare parts as the team still does not have a spare chassis, and won’t have one until the next race in Miami at best.

That created headlines at the Australian Grand Prix when Albon crashed in FP1, punching a hole in his chassis, and was then given his team-mate Logan Sargeant’s chassis from the Saturday onwards.

One race weekend later, Williams were fortunate to avoid another one-car start when Sargeant suffered a heavy crash in FP1 in Japan. Fortunately, as team boss James Vowles put it, he damaged everything but the chassis.

Two days later, Williams’ repair bill took another hit when Albon was punted out of the Grand Prix on the opening lap and went hard nose-first into a tyre barrier. Again, Williams were fortunate – if one could call it that – that the chassis was not damaged.

But this weekend, facing a Sprint with just one practice hour ahead of two qualifying sessions and two races, Williams’ spare parts shortage is looming large in the background.

Albon says the Williams team-mates cannot think about that when they take to the track, otherwise they “might as well stay home”.

“You go about your racing not really thinking about it, if I’m totally honest,” he said as per Motorsport.com.

“Obviously, it’s there, but the moment that you start to think about the lack of parts, or the lack of whatever, you might as well stay home.

“You have got to attack the weekend like you do any other weekend. You can’t treat it any differently. You’ve got to be on the limit to feel what the limit is, and you’ve got to get a balance for the car.

“It’s one of those ones where you do have to kind of part block your brain and just go about racing as normal.”

But while the team has come in for a fair amount of stick over the spares shortage, Albon says they’ve done a “tremendous” job in light of the three very big crashes.

“It’s been a tremendous effort,” he said. “Obviously, we’ve been on the backfoot with the crashes, and it is no secret that we were already on the back foot before the crashes.

“So it’s another mighty job as always, and we have to rely on the staff back at Grove to pull things together – as they continuously do so.”

“And it is very, very important, especially coming into a sprint race as well, with all the possibilities of whatever can happen this weekend, you kind of want to be as best prepared as possible.

“Races like this, where it’s so unknown, are an opportunity for teams like us.”

