Alex Albon teases Lando Norris over crucial 2025 contract decision

The future of Lando Norris is a hot topic in Formula 1, even though the McLaren driver is contracted to the team until the end of 2025 at least.

Red Bull’s public praise of the Briton has fuelled speculation that he could be seen as a potential partner to Max Verstappen in future, with Red Bull motorsport advisor Helmut Marko a particular admirer of Norris’ talents.

With 10 podiums to his name for McLaren in his career, Alex Albon joked that the winner of the first title out of him, Norris and George Russell could hinge on where Norris’ future lies.

In a joint interview for Formula 1’s YouTube channel, Albon was sat alongside Norris and George Russell as Formula 1’s 2019 rookies got together to revisit their days in Formula 2 and a variety of other subjects.

There was a question regarding the future however, and picking up one of the question cards, Norris read: “In five years, who’s most likely to have a World Championship under their belt?”

Albon then quickly responded: “Depends where Lando signs to!”

This brought a smile from both Norris and Russell sat alongside the current Williams driver, before Albon added: “I reckon that has to be you, George. You’re in a bit of a dip right now, the team, [but] I feel awkward saying that as we’re [sat] here in Mercedes!”

Russell then replied: “I mean, I take pride that you say we’re in a dip yet we’re still P2 in the championship…”

McLaren have been on resurgent form since a swathe of upgrades were introduced to the car in Austria, with hopes high within the team that they will be able to catch up to Aston Martin for fourth in the Constructors’ standings come the end of the season.

Norris has been full of praise for his team and how they have gone about their improvements this year, having finished in second place four times this year – including at each of the last two rounds.

