Balancing taking weight off the Williams versus upgrading the car, Alex Albon says that’s the “carrot” that if the team can get right will yield a “big step” in F1 2025.

After last year’s strides forward, this season Williams’ results have taken a knock with the team scoring just two points in nine races.

Alex Albon highlights Williams’ development conundrum

That, Albon says, is in part because the car is overweight.

While his FW45 has been fitted with a lighter floor and other weight-saving parts, his team-mate Logan Sargeant is still waiting for the revised floor.

But even with the new parts, Albon admits Williams are still some way off the minimum weight limit of 798kgs.

“There’s still a lot of performance in weight,” said the Thai-British racer. “We’re still far away from where we want to be.

“We do have upgrades coming in, though that are performance as well. I would say the carrot at the moment is more towards the weight than the aero side.

“And it is in some ways we are kind of comparing the two and seeing financially as well it’s a bit thing because losing weight isn’t cheap as well.”

Alex Albon confident of a ‘big step’ next season

But there is good news ahead of Carlos Sainz’s rumoured arrival for the 2025 season with Albon revealing Williams are pushing ahead with “small” development steps with an eye to making a “big step” next season.

“I think at the minute, we are kind of in a slightly different development path,” he said.

“So this year is a little bit more smaller things each race. Last year was one big step, which was this weekend last year.

“In terms of development, it’s still important, because really the regulations aren’t changing next year so whatever you gain from this year, you move on to next year.

“The biggest thing for us as a team is honestly just to make sure we hit weight targets, that would be our biggest step forward.

“So if we can get the fundamentals right in that sense, we’re going to make a big step as a team for next year.”

According to reports Albon will have a new team-mate next season with Sargeant expected to be replaced by Sainz.

The Spaniard has reportedly been offered a four-year deal that includes an exit clause after year two should Williams not make the promised progress.

