Alex Albon confirms Williams FW46 philosophy change as F1 2024 goal revealed

Alex Albon is looking to keep the progress coming with Williams in F1 2024, confirming that the FW46 ushers in a philosophy change “for the better”.

Albon earned plenty of plaudits for his performances during the 2023 campaign, scoring 27 of Williams’ 28 points to spearhead their rise to a P7 finish in the Constructors’ Championship.

That matched his highest finish of the season, Albon claiming P7 at the Canadian and Italian GPs, as he comfortably saw off the challenge of rookie team-mate Logan Sargeant.

Alex Albon confirms Williams philosophy shift with FW46

With Williams, Albon has impressively re-built his Formula 1 career after his struggles at Red Bull, to the point where he is being talked about as a key player in the F1 2025 driver market.

Full focus is on Williams though and ensuring that the goal of continuing their progress into F1 2024 is realised, Albon confirming the team will look to do that with a philosophy tweak to their FW46.

The Red Bull concept is expected to inspire a lot of rival challengers for F1 2024, after their RB19 claimed a staggering 21 grand prix wins out of 22 last season.

“Coming off the back of a very positive year we’re hoping to build on our progress into 2024, working hard to make some good steps forward in performance,” said Albon.

“We’ve asked a lot of the team and the factory to get this car where it needs to be, and we’ve also slightly changed the philosophy of the car, so I’m interested to see if we can improve some of the characteristics it has historically had.

“It will require an adjustment in driving style but I’m confident it will be a change for the better.”

PlanetF1.com recommends

F1 schedule: When is the next F1 race and where is it being held?

F1 race wins: Which drivers have the highest win totals in F1 history?

Williams unveiled the look of their FW46 with a February 5 livery launch, Albon’s team-mate Sargeant targeting an improved second season in Formula 1 after Williams put their faith in the American racer off the back of a tricky rookie year.

“After unveiling this great livery I’m now itching to get behind the wheel of the FW46 and keep developing as a driver,” he said.

“I’ve had a productive off season that has allowed me to prepare both physically and mentally for the year ahead. Taking the time to properly reflect on my rookie season, there’s been a lot of lessons learned and experience gained that can only benefit me as I enter this new season.

“I know my goals this year. I’ll be looking to build on the progress I’ve made since being a part of the Williams Racing family. I intend to help contribute more to the team’s success.

“Everyone at Grove has been working tirelessly to deliver the FW46 over the winter break. I can’t thank them enough for their hard work and the support they’ve given me. Hopefully we can achieve some great results together in 2024.”

Williams’ P7 finish in the 2023 Constructors’ Championship marked their best result since 2017.

Read next: Williams reveal new F1 2024 FW46 as title-winning sponsor deal reignited