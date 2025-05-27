Brundle explains why Monaco GP ‘going nowhere’ in staunch defence

Racer turned commentator Alex Brundle spoke out in support of the “spectacle” that is the Monaco Grand Prix, after the 2025 staging sparked further debate.

Formula 1’s governing body the FIA rolled out a mandatory two-stop rule for Monaco 2025 in a bid to spark some further action after a low-key procession to the chequered flag last year, with the results arguably underwhelming.

Monaco GP: Does it still belong in Formula 1?

Several drivers were left unhappy with the slow-driving tactics it triggered, “manipulation” of the race in Carlos Sainz’s opinion.

Sainz was unwillingly caught-up in said tactics, as Racing Bulls and his Williams team used one driver to back the pack up and create a gap for the other ahead of their pit stops, the result being a double points finish for both teams.

Meanwhile, the overtaking action was near zero, something which has become increasingly commonplace around the tight and twisty Monaco Circuit with the bulky and heavy cars of modern Formula 1.

Considered a crown jewel in the Formula 1 calendar, the Monaco Grand Prix recently signed a new contract to remain in the sport through to at least 2031, but with the two-stop rule dividing opinion, Formula 1 and the FIA will from here plot its next move.

PlanetF1.com understands that there is a feeling from some within the paddock is that the rule change did its job of creating something different, with an appetite for it continuing.

And amid the debate, Alex Brundle – the son of nine-time F1 podium finisher turned Sky F1 commentator Martin Brundle – spoke out in support of the Monaco Grand Prix, and stressed to those who believe the event, which featured on the first F1 calendar back in 1950, has run its course, that the Monaco GP is “going nowhere”.

More Monaco GP reaction from PlanetF1.com

👉 Ten ways to fix the Monaco: From joker laps to cancellation

👉 F1 standings after the 2025 Monaco Grand Prix

Alex – who was in Monaco on commentary and punditry duties – took to social media to defend the event.

He wrote on X: “Monaco F1. Well you can’t say it wasn’t different… did I ‘love it’, no: I don’t like seeing racing cars driven intentionally slowly in races as a catch all rule, that said, some points:

“Qualifying day was some of the best motorsport I’ve seen recently, to cancel the GP in Monaco or heavily adjust the track would cost us this spectacle.

“Even the teams didn’t really know how they themselves would react to the reg set. So the 2-stop mandate was always an experiment to try to add something to the race, there was no way for organisers to predict what exactly would happen. They were just trying to add something.

“My understanding is that the teams also voted for this out of a list of options after last year’s Grand Prix.

“When you stand on the ground at the circuit you realise Monaco GP is going nowhere – it’s a roadshow for F1, simply put, the people and businesses with the capacity to support the racing we want to see, want to come here. We are ‘working with’ what we have to give the best racing possible, leaving is not a choice from a ‘business of F1’ standpoint.

“The mechanism of the 2-stop forces the leaders to defend the undercut at least. I see this a bit like ‘finding some front end’ in a race car. The car might feel terrible and even go slower. But that doesn’t mean you ditch all that front end grip you’ve found – you find some rear to go with it.

“The organisers have tried a tool and they have worked out what it does. For me – what they do next will be the interesting bit.”

Lando Norris went from pole to victory in Monaco, his second win of the season and first since winning the opener in Australia, as he narrowed the gap to McLaren team-mate and Championship leader Oscar Piastri to three points.

Read next: Iconic venue returns to host F1 2026 season opener as calendar takes shape