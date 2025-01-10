McLaren has announced it will field Alex Dunne as its reserve and development driver for this season in Formula E.

Having scored two podium finishes en route to 50 points and 14th place overall in the 2024 Formula 3 championship, Alex Dunne has secured a new McLaren role for this season as he eyes a step up to Formula 2 this season.

Alex Dunne signs for McLaren Formula E role

19-year-old Irishman Alex Dunne was signed to McLaren’s junior driver programme in the middle of 2024, following his step up into Formula 3 with MP Motorsport.

Dunne had finished as runner-up in the GB3 championship in the previous season, having secured five wins and eight podiums.

His promising 2024 campaign has resulted in him landing a new role with McLaren for this season, having impressed during his simulator work with the McLaren NEOM Formula E team. He will serve as the team’s reserve and development driver behind race drivers Sam Bird and Taylor Barnard.

“I’m excited to be joining the McLaren Formula E Team as a Reserve and Development Driver,” Dunne said.

“Working with McLaren as part of my experience in the McLaren Driver Development programme is an excellent opportunity to hone my skills. I’m looking forward to doing what I can to support the team and learn as much as possible.”

Dunne’s racing programme for 2025 is yet to be confirmed, although PlanetF1.com understands there is a strong possibility Dunne will find himself in Formula 2. Seats at ART, Van Amersfoort, and AIX are yet to be filled, while sources have indicated that the vacant seat at Rodin alongside Christian Mansell is the leading possibility for the Irish driver.

Dunne is set to actively contribute to McLaren’s Formula E campaign by working alongside the squad in Bicester and Woking, aiding the development of the McLaren FE machine.

“I am delighted to welcome Alex as the team’s Reserve and Development Driver,” said McLaren Formula E team boss Ian James.

“Alex is an up-and-coming talent in single-seater motorsport and has been part of the McLaren Driver Development programme since last season, through which we have been able to follow his progress and development. We are all looking forward to working with him in 2025. Alex will play an important role for us, adding value to the McLaren Formula E Team with his drive and talent, while also gaining experience himself along the way.”

