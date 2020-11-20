Alex Jacques will step into the Formula 1 commentary booth for Channel 4 next year, replacing the out-going lead commentator Ben Edwards.

Edwards, 55, announced earlier this month that 2020 would be his final season leading C4’s commentary team.

He joined the team in 2016, covering F1 for C4 when it took over the broadcast rights from the BBC which he had worked for since 2011.

However, after nine years at the “front line of such an intense world”, he opted to step down with Channel 4 signing Jacques as his replacement.

Jacques has previously commentated on F2, F3 and Esports while also working with BBC Radio 5.

“I’m delighted to join the Channel 4/Whisper F1 team,” he said.

“As an avid Formula 1 fan since the age of nine, I know how much the broadcast means for everyone’s weekend.

“It will be hugely exciting to share races with so many fans and join a team which commands such respect in F1 and TV circles alike. I can’t wait to get started in 2021.”

Jacques will be joined in the commentary booth by former F1 driver David Coulthard, who has been a part of C4’s coverage since 2016.

Although Sky has the exclusive rights to live coverage of F1 in the United Kingdom, Channel 4 broadcasts the British Grand Prix live and shows highlights from each qualifying and race.

John Curtis, F1 Programme Editor for C4, added: “Once we knew Ben was stepping down, Alex was our first choice. He is an outstanding talent and his knowledge is exceptional.

“Lead commentary is such an important role for the production and I have no doubt that Alex will deliver for both our current fans, as well as new ones.

“His passion and enthusiasm for the sport shines through on air and will work well with David’s excellent analysis and opinion. It’s great to be able to confirm that he’s joining the C4F1 team for the potentially record-breaking 2021 season.”

