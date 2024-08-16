Alex Palou addresses Audi F1 rumours after shock F1 2025 IndyCar exit claims

The rumor mill hasn’t slowed during Formula 1’s summer shutdown and one of the latest examples has linked Spanish IndyCar driver Alex Palou to a potential seat at Audi for the F1 2025 season.

But if you ask Palou himself, he’ll tell you that the rumors are fake — he’s not planning on joining Nico Hulkenberg any time soon.

Alex Palou dismisses Audi F1 2025 rumours

Speaking to IndyStar, Alex Palou wholeheartedly denied the rumors.

“It’s all fake. I know you cannot take my word, but I promise. It’s all fake,” Palou said, regarding the European media’s recent linking of him to an Audi seat.

“I’ve had no contact with Audi. Zero.”

Further, Palou clarified to IndyStar that his manager Roger Yasukawa has also not been in touch with Audi.

“Zero, zero,” Palou said, referring to a question about his manager speaking to Audi.

“I know you cannot take it [as truth], but I have not.

“I’m not going to say much, but I’m not trying to go [to F1]. I tried. I got a small taste, and it was fun, and I learned, but it didn’t happen, so I’m good.

“I’m not desperately seeing the news there and sending an email [to Audi] like, ‘Hey, I know we’re not in contact, but can we talk?’ I’m good, I’m good.”

To say Palou’s racing career has been chaotic would be perhaps an understatement.

Though he was contracted to race for Chip Ganassi Racing, Palou was in talks with Arrow McLaren and McLaren Racing overall, seeking an opportunity to swap to a team that could bring him to Formula 1.

When CGR announced it was going to retain Palou for the 2023 season, Palou denied that would be the case, as he was moving to McLaren in 2023 instead.

Ganassi brought a lawsuit against Palou, the result of which allowed Palou to serve as a test and reserve driver for McLaren, but where he would be contracted to CGR full time through 2023.

Then, when Palou announced he’d be sticking with CGR for 2024, McLaren brought a lawsuit against Palou seeking damages for the money they’d invested in him and the sponsorship they were set to lose.

Palou has since changed management, but it is unclear what interest he retains in F1, or whether or not he intends to commit to IndyCar.

IndyCar, though, has been kind to the Spanish racer. He’s won two titles — the first Spanish racer to ever do so in American open-wheel racing — and he’s on track for a third if he can finally master ovals.

But Audi? Well, after all of Palou’s chaotic contract negotiations, we can’t rule anything out — but he seems confident that he won’t be making the swap to F1.

