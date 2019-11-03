Alexander Albon frustrated with "recovery race"

Alexander Albon was left frustrated after a first corner incident dropped him to the back of the field, but says he’s pleased with his subsequent recovery.

The Thai driver had to pit to replace his front wing after contact with Carlos Sainz at the start, leaving him stone dead last by the end of Lap 1.

“It was a bit mixed. I was a bit disappointed, well, frustrated with that one,” Albon said post-race.

“Just from driving it, I felt like I had nowhere to go [at the start], I was just a bit sandwiched. No blame on anyone, three into one is always a bit difficult.

“We got these quite nasty kerbs, so we took some floor damage and had to change the front wing.”

Albon did however manage to fight his way through the midfield pack to end the race in P5, maintaining his record of finishing every race in the top six since joining Red Bull.

“The race was really a recovery race from then on”, he added.

“I think we did a good job to get where we were without any Safety Cars or anything.

“I had a lot of fun out there. I did a bit too much overtaking, more than I would have liked to, but yeah, not too bad.”

