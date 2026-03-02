After days of speculation – was it AI, was his suit black or white, was there a ‘16’ on the 1957 Ferrari 250 Testa Rossa, was Leo the ringbearer, and did Max and Kelly gift them a blender – Alexandra has given the biggest hint yet that she has married Charles Leclerc ahead of the F1 2026 season.

Simply by changing her name on Instagram to “Alexandra Leclerc”.

Alex ‘Leclerc’ fuels speculation after Instagram name update

Although Ferrari driver Leclerc announced his engagement to Alex on social media, posting photographs of the moment he proposed, including their puppy Leo’s starring role, the Formula 1 driver kept the nuptials hush-hush.

So much so, there was no heads up to the media, no paparazzi hiding in the bushes, just one person on Casino Square who caught a snap of the happy couple behind the wheel of a 1957 Ferrari 250 Testa Rossa with Alexandra holding her bridal bouquet.

And with that, social media went off with its AI-driven photographs.

Charles, Alex and his mum hugging. Max Verstappen and Kelly Piquet holding the blender that was their gift. Lewis Hamilton and Max, with a glass of champagne as they celebrated the happy couple.

All clearly AI.

But then a few details emerged, details we cannot say are 100 percent true, with the nuptials taking place on 28 February and reports claiming Prince Albert of Monaco officiated the reception, with Leo on hand to celebrate his parents’ moment.

And as they drove off, in a Ferrari valued at £9 million, Leclerc and Alex were seen wearing white, with the bride carrying a bouquet of flowers with her.

The couple was followed by three motorcycles and a black Mercedes as they went for a picturesque drive in the 1957 Ferrari 250 Testa Rossa.

Neither Leclerc nor Alex has officially confirmed the news but Alex did update her Instagram name to ‘Alexandra Leclerc’.

It is possible they chose to tie the knot quietly and privately before the start of the next F1 season.

At a press conference held a week after the engagement, Leclerc said of his then-bride-to-be: “Alex is the closest person that I have, with my family. And they live the career just like we do, the ups and the downs, and they support us in the best possible way.

“And Alex has done that since the very first day I met her, so, yeah, she’s definitely a very important part of my life, obviously, but also of my career and the way you manage the ups and downs.”

