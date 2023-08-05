Alfa Romeo offer key insight into Audi F1 deal progression as crossover nears

Alfa Romeo’s Alessandro Alunni Bravi has said the Audi programme is “on the right route” ahead of their entry in 2026.

The Alfa brand will leave the Sauber team at the conclusion of this season before the Swiss outfit becomes Audi’s works team for the 2026 season.

While the chassis will be built in Hinwil, Audi are currently in the process of constructing their own power unit from their base in Neuburg, Germany.

Audi F1 project ‘on the right route’ says Sauber boss

Bravi, who also serves as managing director of the Sauber Group, was asked about reports that Audi’s engine programme was behind and denied any truth in that and that Audi CEO Markus Duesmann’s upcoming departure had not disrupted their schedule.

“First of all, I’m happy to hear that the Audi project is behind the schedule,” he told media including PlanetF1.com at Spa. “We don’t have this kind of information and it’s always difficult from the external people to understand what is the status of development of such an important programme like a new PU manufacturer entering to Formula 1.

“So concerning our programme, the programme is on the right route. We are working hard to develop the team in these next two seasons.

“We know that there are constraints linked also to the financial regulations but we are with Andreas Seidl addressing all our weaknesses and try to seek all the best opportunities in the market to bring quality into our team and to develop our facilities. So there is no change for us, nor for Audi.”

Duesmann was sacked by the German manufacturer for amid falling China sales and a slow EV product rollout and in his place steps long-time Volkswagen employee Gernot Döllner.

“[The] Audi project is based not on a single individual but is a project for all the company that has been, I would say, welcome at any level,” Bravi said. “And I think that there is no change. We work as a team, all together, to be ready for 2026.

“This doesn’t mean that the challenge is easy. We have such a strong competitor, we need to be really humble and to work on a daily basis at our best because the competition is extremely high for everybody, and especially in the PU manufacturer side, I think that the competition in 2026 will be really, really strong.

“So we just need to be focused on our job and nothing change with the departure of Mr Duesmann.”

