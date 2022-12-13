Alfa Romeo confirm Frederic Vasseur exit ahead of Ferrari move

Alfa Romeo has confirmed Frédéric Vasseur will leave his role as team principal of the team in January after six seasons.

When Ferrari informed the world that Mattia Binotto will be resigning from his team principal role at the end of the year, it wasn’t long before Vasseur was the name of everyone’s lips to replace him at the Scuderia.

And now the first stage in that officially becoming reality has occurred with Alfa Romeo releasing a statement on Tuesday morning to say Vasseur will be departing the team come the end of December.

Within that statement was some parting words from Vasseur himself, expressing his thanks to the entire Alfa Romeo team for their hard work in getting them up the F1 pecking order and believing his time with them has prepared him well for his next challenge.

Frédéric Vasseur: “As I prepare to bring my adventure at Alfa Romeo to an end, I can look back fondly at these six years together.

“I owe a debt of gratitude to every single employee of the team, as they are the ones who got this team back on their feet and climbing the ladder of our sport.

“I am proud of the job we collectively have done as a team and a company, and even more so of the strong foundations we have laid for what’s to come next: but what I am the proudest of is the people that made this all possible, which in time have become friends.

“This team will always feel like home and I’ll be rooting for it wherever I go. I have learnt so much during my stint as a CEO and Team Principal and I feel each day has equipped me for what is to come.

“I know Alfa Romeo F1 Team will keep going from strength to strength and I’m looking forward to seeing them compete at the business end of the grid in the next few years.”

Finn Rausing, Sauber Holding AG Chairman of the Board of Directors added: “Frédéric gave our team six years of inspiring leadership and hard work, helping rebuild our company and our team.

“He was able to encourage every one of us into giving our best and the increasingly good results we have enjoyed are testament to the quality of his performance at the helm of the team.

“He was the first to believe in our project and he leaves a team in a much stronger, healthier position than when he arrived, with a bright future ahead of us, which is all that could have been asked of him.

“I am sure I echo everyone in the team when I wish Fred every success in his future endeavours.”

