Alfa Romeo set to turn heads with new livery for Belgian Grand Prix

Alfa Romeo’s C43 will be decked out with a new livery for this weekend’s race at the Belgian Grand Prix.

Zhou Guanyu and Valtteri Bottas will race with a new-look Alfa Romeo C43 this weekend at Spa-Francorchamps, with the team rolling out a revised livery to celebrate its partnership with KICK.

Alfa Romeo signed a sponsorship agreement with the streaming service at the beginning of 2023, with KICK also becoming the title partner of the team’s eSports entry.

KICK livery set to dazzle at Spa

For this weekend, the Alfa Romeo livery will feature neon green accents and additional KICK branding. There will be “neon green face locks, and emoticons” on the C43, as well as a 95-5 logo which is to highlight KICK’s revenue split with streamers.

KICK’s special livery will also feature names of some of the most prominent personalities operating on the platform enscribed on the Alfa Romeo’s Halo.

Players of EA Sport’s F1 2023 will be able to race with the new look Alfa Romeo, which will be available for download and use throughout the month of August.

PlanetF1.com recommends

Explained: How the budget cap rules are enforced by the FIA

Zak Brown car collection: The legendary machines owned by the McLaren boss

“KICK has been disrupting its market sector since its inception,” said team representative Alessandro Alunni Bravi.

“And the livery they created for us for Spa fits into this philosophy: it is different, it is striking, it is something designed to be different and create attention.”

Read More: Toto Wolff declares Red Bull are making the rest of the field look like ‘F2 cars’