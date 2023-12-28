Top 10: All drivers except Lewis Hamilton vote for best F1 2023 drivers

Max Verstappen added another title to his F1 2023 CV after his peers voted him the class of the field, except Lewis Hamilton, who continued not to take part.

Verstappen schooled the competition in a record-breaking display of F1 2023 dominance, claiming 19 grand prix wins out of a possible 22, as he won a third World Championship with more than double the points of Red Bull team-mate and Championship runner-up Sergio Perez.

For the third year in a row, not only was Verstappen crowned World Champion, but also voted number one by his fellow F1 drivers in a poll carried out by the official F1 website.

Max Verstappen voted No.1 for third year in a row

Each driver was asked to submit their top-10 driver list for the F1 2023 season, the voting remaining secret, with drivers allowed to vote for themselves. Using the F1 points system, all scores come together to create a final top 10.

The votes saw Hamilton rank number two on the list, up one position from 2022, though like last year’s vote, Hamilton once more was the one driver not to take part in the driver vote.

A mighty first season with Aston Martin for Fernando Alonso, yielding eight podium finishes, saw him complete this particular podium.

Hamilton’s Mercedes team-mate George Russell is the main loser when comparing the 2022 list to 2023, going from an equal P3 finish with Hamilton to not even making the top 10 on the latest edition.

There was also a tumble down the order for Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc as he dropped from P2 to P5 for the 2023 rankings.

Two new entries were posted for the F1 2023 top 10, McLaren’s Oscar Piastri coming in at P8 after an impressive rookie campaign, the highlight being his sprint victory in Qatar, while Pierre Gasly ranked P9 after his first season with Alpine.

Here is the the F1 2023 top 10, as voted for by the drivers, in full:

1. Max Verstappen, Red Bull

2. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

3. Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin

4. Lando Norris, McLaren

5. Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

6. Carlos Sainz, Ferrari

7. Alex Albon, Williams

8. Oscar Piastri, McLaren

9. Pierre Gasly, Alpine

10. Sergio Perez, Red Bull

