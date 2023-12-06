Teams flock to deny tipping-off FIA as controversial investigation intensifies

All Formula 1 teams have taken to social media to deny fueling an FIA investigation into an alleged confidential information leak.

The controversy stems from an FIA announcement that their Compliance Department was investigating a potential sharing of confidential information between a member of Formula One Management and an F1 team principal.

The original report from BusinessF1 magazine had named Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff and F1 Academy managing director Susie Wolff, allegations firmly denied by all parties, as well as FOM.

A source has since told PlanetF1.com that complaints against Toto Wolff from various F1 team bosses also contributed to the FIA investigation, though every team has now posted an identical social media message to flatly deny involvement.

Team statement pic.twitter.com/OS1SQM6UzD — Oracle Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) December 6, 2023

“We can confirm that we have not made any complaint to the FIA regarding the allegation of information of a confidential nature being passed between an F1 Team Principal and a member of FOM staff,” the statements read.

“We are pleased and proud to support F1 Academy and its managing director through our commitment to sponsor an entrant in our liveries from next season.”

PlanetF1.com recommends

F1 team principals: How long has each team boss been in charge?

F1 points all-time rankings: Where do Hamilton, Verstappen and Alonso feature?

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner had been the first to deny any involvement on behalf of his team in regards to the alleged FIA tip-off when appearing on Sky Sports News.

“We have a big rivalry on track, but we haven’t raised any official complaint either about Susie or Toto or Mercedes to the FIA,” said Horner.

“In fact, Red Bull has been the team that has got most involved with Formula 1 Academy from its inception, to the point that between the two Red Bull-owned teams we’ll be entering three cars.

“So we’ve been working closely with Susie, who’s been doing a great job on Formula 1 Academy.

“So I think we, like others, were quite surprised at the statement that came out last night, but it certainly wasn’t instigated or required or set off by Red Bull.

“We’ve not raised any official complaints or made any requests to the FIA or to FOM.”

Whether the FIA will move to issue a response of their own remains to be seen.

Read next: Former FIA president claims no doubt ‘rigged’ Grand Prix ‘should have been cancelled’