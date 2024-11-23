Franco Colapinto joked about the pungent smell of marijuana at the Las Vegas Grand Prix, the Williams driver saying if the drivers were tested after practice, it would have been a “mess”.

Formula 1 is racing in Sin City for the second time, but while last year it was loose drain covers that blighted practices, this year it was weed.

Franco Colapinto: When we all test positive, there will be a mess

Marijuana is one of the many substances that the Formula 1 drivers are banned from using under the FIA Anti-Doping Regulations from the sport’s governing body.

It had Colapinto joking that it would be a “mess” if the drivers were tested in Nevada.

“There was a smell of marijuana,” the Argentinean driver said after practice. “If they dope the drivers now, I think we’ll all test positive.

“When we all test positive, there will be a mess.”

Sergio Perez also wasn’t happy with the strong smell in the air, telling DAZN that it was something the drivers would have to speak with the FIA about.

“What is very noticeable around the track is the smell of marijuana,” he said. “I’m tired of it already. The amount is incredible.

“It’s something all the drivers will definitely talk about.”

Fans attending the Las Vegas Grand Prix are banned from bringing drugs into the circuit, however, weed is legal in Nevada.

Although F1’s testing policy isn’t often discussed, Max Verstappen had a complaint earlier this year when he woken early on the Friday morning of the Dutch Grand Pix for a drug test.

“I had a lovely morning this morning,” the Red Bull driver revealed on a Twitch stream. “So I’m in bed and suddenly the doorbell rings.

“I’m like, ‘what the f***? Who the f*** is ringing the doorbell of the motorhome?’ And then I look at my phone it’s 7 o’clock [in the morning] and I’m like, ‘what the f*** is going on?’

“So I go to the door and open the door and, yep, doping control! At 7am! I was like ‘great, what a great start to the weekend!’ Then it took me one hour to go to the toilet, so that was also fantastic.”

He added: “I don’t know why, but this year I have been tested already five times, which I think in F1 is quite a lot.”

