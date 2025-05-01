Red Bull’s RB21 issues could be just the tip of the iceberg for Max Verstappen, with Timo Glock declaring F1’s “all too stupid” problems could be the final straw for the four-time World Champion.

Especially as he will soon have the added incentive of staying at home with his growing family and his firstborn, who is due in May.

Could Max Verstappen walk away from F1 end of 2025?

Last season, as he took on Briton’s Lando Norris for his fourth World title, there was a notable shift in Verstappen’s relationship with Formula 1 as he and his team called out British bias.

And not just in the media, but amongst stewards as well.

It is a vibe that has continued into this season as Verstappen told Sky’s David Croft to focus on “commentating” while he’ll “focus on driving” after the Briton questioned him about his F1 future amidst rumours he has an exit clause in his Red Bull contract.

But Verstappen’s F1 niggles aren’t solely focused on British bias with the Dutchman feeling slighted by a Lap 1 penalty that cost him the victory in Saudi Arabia. He was given a five-second penalty for leaving the track and gaining an unfair advantage over Oscar Piastri when he took to the run-off area at Turn 1 on Lap 1 in Jeddah.

Verstappen had very little to say on that in light of FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem’s clampdown, which could lead to hefty fines and even race suspensions if drivers share their unfiltered thoughts.

“The problem is that I cannot share my opinion about it because I might get penalised also, so it’s better not to speak about it,” he said.

“I know I cannot swear in here, but at the same time, you also can’t be critical in any form that might ‘harm’ or ‘danger’,” he added.

“Let me get the sheet out. There’s a lot of lines, you know?

“So that’s why it’s better not to talk about it – you can put yourself in trouble, and I don’t think anyone wants that.”

It has Glock declaring that between Red Bull’s declining form and his frustration with the FIA, Verstappen could walk away from Formula 1 before his contract expires at the end of the F1 2028 season.

That his first child is due in the midst of this all, well, that could be the catalyst.

“It wasn’t an easy start to the season,” Glock told Sky Deutschland as Verstappen not only lost the lead in the Drivers’ Championship but fell to third.

“There are phases when the car works quite well, especially at Suzuka. The potential is there, but you basically have a lot of problems. In many fast corners, the car seems to work, but in Australia and Bahrain the opposite was true.

“You have to analyse it and hope for an update, after which Verstappen’s future will show.”

But it is a future that doesn’t only depend on the car, it also depends on the 27-year-old still enjoying the sport and right now Glock cannot see Ben Sulayem’s stringent regulations enticing Verstappen in any way.

“I have rarely seen a president who has brought in so much controversy,” he added. “That’s not good for the sport. In the end, you want to see emotions, including the fans. He is not doing himself any favours in his position.”

Verstappen will also soon have one big – but very small in size – reason to stay at home.

His partner Kelly Piquet is expecting their firstborn in May, but her second as Piquet has a daughter who Verstappen calls himself a “bonus dad” to, and the growing family could entice him to call it quits on 24 weekends away.

“It can happen if he says it’s all too stupid and regimented for him. Maybe he’ll come back at some point, but you have to take Verstappen seriously when he says he would say goodbye if he were repeatedly punished excessively.”

Verstappen’s current Red Bull contract runs through to the end of the F1 2028 season but the Dutchman has been linked to a move to Mercedes and more recently Aston Martin. The latter is said to have put together a mega millions offer to entice Verstappen.

