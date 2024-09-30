The F1 2024 title race is on, declared Nico Rosberg, after Lando Norris’ dominant win in Singapore had the German claiming the McLaren driver could win every one of the last six races.

Max Verstappen though, could still have the edge, a single-point edge, thanks to Daniel Ricciardo denying Norris the fastest lap point in his final stand as a Formula 1 driver.

F1 2024 could be decided by a single point

Norris pipped Verstappen to pole position at the Marina Bay circuit but it was the Grand Prix that the Briton truly came alive, banging in fastest laps as he pulled clear of the chasing Red Bull.

Up by almost 30 seconds, he eased off to win the race by 20.9s. It was Norris’ best-ever winning margin, and it has Rosberg predicting he could have six more before the season is over.

“That’s going to have Red Bull scared,” the 2016 World Champion told Sky, “because with this speed to the end of the year, it’s realistic that Lando can really win all the remaining races.

“And for Max to come second is so difficult… The World Championship is still on.”

F1 2024: Max Verstappen v Lando Norris

And it could be decided by a single point.

Although Norris was on course for the fastest lap point, a late burst from VCARB’s Ricciardo on his final lap with the Red Bull junior team meant Norris outscored Verstappen by seven points instead of eight.

History may yet say Ricciardo won the F1 2024 World Champion for Verstappen.

If Norris won every one of the last six Grands Prix, took the fastest lap point and was also P1 in the Sprints, he’d finish the season on 459 points.

If Verstappen was second every time, Sprints included, he’d win the title by a solitary point as he’d have 460.

They, however, are not the only drivers on the track with Rosberg claiming Oscar Piastri could be a thorn in Red Bull’s side as he has the pace to fight for the podium.

“It’s almost impossible for a Max to finish second all the time because of Oscar being there also,” Rosberg added.

“Oscar has been doing such a great job. Generally, he’s going to be taking points away from Max so that’s a big problem.”

Red Bull motorsport boss Helmut Marko admitted he’s wary of having to bank on six consecutive runner-up results.

“Relying on always coming second, that is not enough,” he said.

