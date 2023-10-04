AlphaTauri’s plans for closer ties to Red Bull in terms of design concept won’t mean four Red Bulls will be on the grid next season, with Jody Egginton promising “fundamental” differences.

Red Bull is the only company on the Formula 1 grid that owns two Formula 1 teams, Red Bull and AlphaTauri. Their results though couldn’t be any more different.

While this season Red Bull have already claimed 15 wins in 16 races and have the Constructors’ Championship wrapped up, their junior team is on the opposite end of the grid in 10th place with just five points.

AlphaTauri: A fictional value trade-off for customer teams

AlphaTauri’s performances, which come on the back of last year’s P9 in the standings, led to speculation Red Bull could sell the team.

However, announcing they will continue with the Faenza-based team, Red Bull motorsport advisor Helmut Marko spoke of it having closer ties to Red Bull.

“The orientation is clear: follow Red Bull Racing as far as the regulations allow. Own designs are the wrong way to go,” he told Austrian publication Kleine Zeitung in July.

This led to speculation Formula 1 could have four Red Bulls on the grid next season with suggestions AlphaTauri could run this year’s RB19.

That, though, is prohibited under Formula 1 regulations which only allow certain elements to be bought from rival teams with each constructor having to design and build other parts under their own IP.

But copying the Red Bull was never on the cards given the regulations says AlphaTauri technical director Egginton.

“Since we started this synergy in 2019, the items we have chosen from the menu have been different and next year it will be slightly different again,” he said as per Motorsport.com.

“Relative to this year, a little bit more. Relative to some previous years, probably about the same.

“Ultimately, there is a fictional value trade-off for customer teams.

“So if you’re going to buy parts from teams that deliver, you have to keep an eye on the budget. But we can maximise what is available to us because we try to do as much as possible.”

He added: “I’ve read how it has been communicated through the press, but the bottom line is that there are three types of rules: sporting, technical, and financial.

“[Red Bull’s] headquarters say: ‘Maximise what you can do’. Different reasons have become a little more public in recent times and we’re encouraged to explore all areas.

“But there are things that we can’t take over. It has become a little bit more of a thing. We’re less competitive, so people say, ‘You guys are not fast enough, what are you doing?’

“In 2020 and 2021, when the car was competitive, it wasn’t really talked about. We took some Red Bull parts, so be it.

“So yes, we are encouraged, but it’s not really a case of control. But it is good to know that the guys at HQ are behind us and encouraging both teams to really get the most out of the regulations.”

In fact, Egginton says while AlphaTauri’s concept will be in line with Red Bull’s, the chassis will be “fundamentally different”.

“Our aerodynamic concept is not very different from others, even though we do not have the best-performing car in the field,” he said.

“We know what direction we want to go. Then there is optimisation and other things, but we are mainly aero-driven.

“So the chassis will be fundamentally different, but in terms of concept change, we know which direction we want to go. We are fairly close to being aligned with the direction other teams are going. We just need to be more successful in achieving those goals.”

