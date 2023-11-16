Two more F1 teams reveal striking Las Vegas Grand Prix liveries

AlphaTauri and Alfa Romeo have joined the Las Vegas Grand Prix special livery fun with revised designs of their own.

Formula 1 has landed in Las Vegas with the glitz and glamour already in full effect, much to Max Verstappen’s dismay, as the series looks to deliver on arguably the greatest hype to ever surround a new addition to the calendar.

Multiple teams have decided to break out new-look liveries for their challengers to mark the occasion, with AlphaTauri and Alfa Romeo the latest to join the list.

AlphaTauri and Alfa Romeo to run special Las Vegas GP liveries

The fresh look gracing AlphaTauri’s AT04 is actually here to see out the season, with its debut in Las Vegas to be followed by a final outing at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

With a design straight out of the AlphaTauri collection, the fashion arm of Red Bull GmbH, the AT04 will be sporting black and white stripes down the side, as the more traditional look remains for the front nose.

AlphaTauri has enjoyed a much-needed late season surge, going from almost certain last in the Constructors’ Championship to now applying the pressure on Williams in the battle for P7, Williams’ buffer now down to seven points.

who’s ready to see this livery on track at the #LasVegasGP? 🔥#AlphaTauri pic.twitter.com/dXJfQK8zSo — Scuderia AlphaTauri (@AlphaTauriF1) November 16, 2023

So, AlphaTauri join Ferrari, Alpine, Williams and parent team Red Bull in running a special livery for the Las Vegas Grand Prix, but another team has also thrown their name into the Las Vegas ring, that being Alfa Romeo.

In a nod to Las Vegas’ iconic status in the entertainment world, the C43s this weekend will sport down the sides a playing card pattern over a black paintjob, with drivers Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu also receiving fresh race suits for the occasion.

Special threads to match a special livery. 🙌 Looking sharp, boys!#LasVegasGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/sZ3SaIc0va — Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake (@alfaromeostake) November 16, 2023

The number ‘6’ repeatedly appears in the design, a nod to Alfa Romeo’s sixth and final season in partnership with Sauber.

From F1 2024, the team will revert to the Sauber name, ahead of becoming the Audi works team in 2026.

