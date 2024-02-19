AlphaTauri returns to the paddock as new FIA partnership announced

While Red Bull’s sister team has now changed its name, AlphaTauri will be back in the paddock in a different capacity in 2024 – partnering with the FIA as its ‘official clothing partner’.

The FIA announced the deal on Monday, to last from 2024 until 2026, with the Red Bull-owned clothing company, which motorsport’s governing body described as “exciting news” upon the announcement.

Red Bull had initially rebranded its junior team, Toro Rosso, to AlphaTauri in 2020 to raise awareness of the brand, before its newest renaming with the Faenza team’s much-talked-about title sponsorship deal, Visa Cash App RB, for 2024 onwards.

The deal will see FIA officials wear AlphaTauri branded clothing for the next three seasons in paddocks around the world, in a deal that will keep the AlphaTauri logo present in motorsport paddocks worldwide in FIA championships.

Along with an accompanying video to launch the new partnership on X (formerly Twitter), the FIA wrote: “We are thrilled to announce the partnership between AlphaTauri and the FIA as the first Official Clothing Partner, from 2024 to 2026.

“Get ready for a fusion of automotive technology and high fashion, redefining style in the world of motorsport!”

“In the world of motorsport, speed, technology and style come together to create a unique experience, and this is where an extraordinary alliance was born,” said the FIA and AlphaTauri in its announcement video.

“The FIA and the premium fashion brand, AlphaTauri are proud to announce a global partnership. Driven by a shared mindset, this partnership symbolises the fusion between high technology deployed on tracks and roads worldwide, and the refined aesthetics of AlphaTauri.

“Together, we will push the boundaries of performance, innovation and style. Together, we will drive change. The FIA and AlphaTauri are looking forward to moving on together and to guarantee fair racing in all conditions on every continent in style.”

