AlphaTauri’s new F1 2024 name shrouded in mystery as FIA publish entry list

AlphaTauri’s new identity for the F1 2024 season remains shrouded in mystery with only a slight change present on the FIA’s entry list on Friday.

As it stands, the team will be known as Scuderia AlphaTauri RB next year – but that may be subject to change before the start of the F1 2024 campaign.

It is not uncommon for teams to announce new title partners at pre-season car launch events, with teams occasionally agreeing with the FIA to wait on revealing a new name until agreements are in place.

AlphaTauri’s new name for F1 2024 still unknown

It emerged during the 2023 campaign that Red Bull were seeking a new name for their B team, having changed the name of the team to AlphaTauri from Scuderia Toro Rosso ahead of the 2020 season.

Clothing giants Hugo Boss and Adidas were both heavily linked with naming rights deals, but Red Bull have for now settled on a name to bring the Faenza-based outfit with a brand name slightly closer in style to the parent team.

In an exclusive interview with PlanetF1.com’s Thomas Maher during the F1 2023 season, the AlphaTauri team’s chief executive Peter Bayer explained why Red Bull were considering a new look for next year.

He said: “AlphaTauri is a clothing brand, which is owned by Red Bull. They’re currently re-evaluating where they want to take the clothing brand, and how they strategically want to position it, which is why that whole discussion came about.”

Daniel Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda will continue to drive for the team in 2024 after the Red Bull junior squad finished a disappointing eighth – just three points behind seventh-placed Williams – in this year’s Constructors’ standings.

Having been at the foot of the Championship for much of the season, upgrades in Singapore and Austin transformed the AT04 car with the team scoring points in five of the final eight races to run Williams close for P7.

The team are set to further strengthen their ties with Red Bull in 2024 in an arrangement similar to that between Haas and Ferrari, which allows the American outfit to run as many Ferrari parts as is allowed under F1’s regulations.

Former Ferrari sporting director Laurent Mekies will be the new team principal for 2024, replacing the departing Franz Tost.

Mekies previously worked for the team when they raced under the original banner of Minardi, remaining at Faenza through the transition to Toro Rosso before taking up a role with governing body the FIA in 2014.

