Yuki Tsunoda will likely start from the back of the grid after AlphaTauri opted to replace his entire power unit and gearbox.

The Japanese driver will receive a new Internal Combustion Engine (ICE), Motor Generator Unit – Kinetic (MGU-K), Motor Generator Unit – Heat (MGU-H), Turbo Charger (TC), Energy Store (ES), Control Electronics (CE) and exhaust, pushing him over his season limit and facing a certain penalty.

Drivers are allowed four of the ICE, TC, MGU-H, MGU-K, two ES and CE and eight EX.

Tsunoda’s new engine will push him over the limit in regards to the ICE, TC, MGU-H, MGU-K, ES and CE. His new exhaust however will still be within his allocation.

The first time a driver exceeds any limit, they are handed an automatic 10-place penalty with every further breach handing you a further five.

If a driver incurs a penalty exceeding 15 places, as Tsunoda has done, they will be required to start at the back.

Max Verstappen has also taken a new exhaust but that falls within his allocation, as does Fernando Alonso’s new gearbox.

