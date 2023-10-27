AlphaTauri take drastic measures leaving Yuki Tsunoda facing heavy Mexico GP penalty
Yuki Tsunoda will likely start from the back of the grid after AlphaTauri opted to replace his entire power unit and gearbox.
The Japanese driver will receive a new Internal Combustion Engine (ICE), Motor Generator Unit – Kinetic (MGU-K), Motor Generator Unit – Heat (MGU-H), Turbo Charger (TC), Energy Store (ES), Control Electronics (CE) and exhaust, pushing him over his season limit and facing a certain penalty.
Drivers are allowed four of the ICE, TC, MGU-H, MGU-K, two ES and CE and eight EX.
Tsunoda’s new engine will push him over the limit in regards to the ICE, TC, MGU-H, MGU-K, ES and CE. His new exhaust however will still be within his allocation.
The first time a driver exceeds any limit, they are handed an automatic 10-place penalty with every further breach handing you a further five.
If a driver incurs a penalty exceeding 15 places, as Tsunoda has done, they will be required to start at the back.
Max Verstappen has also taken a new exhaust but that falls within his allocation, as does Fernando Alonso’s new gearbox.
