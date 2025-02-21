Alpine is set to reuse some of its 2024 chassis for the new A525 challenger this year, the final season of the current chassis regulations.

With F1 2025 requiring the teams to carry out a balancing act of development for this year as well as creating brand-new chassis for the revolutionary 2026 regulations, one way to save on costs is to re-use existing chassis if going with an evolutionary design for 2025.

Alpine set to re-use 2024 chassis for A525

Alpine is set to continue using some of its 2024 chassis for its 2025 design, the A525, due to evolutionary carryover in its design path.

2025 is set to be a transitionary period for the teams, with one eye on maximising the performance potential of the 2025 cars while also creating brand-new machines for the new chassis regulations for 2026.

While teams expecting to challenge for this year’s titles are more likely to head into 2025 with extra focus on ensuring they deliver upon that potential, the rest are more likely to treat 2025 as merely a stepping stone into the new regulations and increase their efforts to hit the ground running in 2026.

Alpine appears to be in the latter camp, with extra focus on delivering for the demands of the new regulations as the Enstone-based squad has opted to carry over its 2024 chassis for re-use in 2025.

A clue was offered on social media, with an adhesive label on the A525 indicating a chassis number A525-05. As a new creation, the usage of ’05’ in the nomenclature suggested that the first four chassis for A525 already exist.

Sources have indicated to PlanetF1.com that this is the case – with A525 being an evolution of last year’s car, all four previous chassis remain in rotation with the aim being to build upon the progress made towards the end of last season.

It’s a similar tactic to what was seen in 2021 – the last year of the previous regulation cycle. With all of the teams re-using their 2020 chassis for ’21 as the rules then dictated, made as a cost-saving measure during the COVID-19 pandemic emergency, Alpine has plumped for the same idea this season.

It’s the details that make you RISE HIGHER ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/uvxrY7rMCm — BWT Alpine Formula One Team (@AlpineF1Team) February 11, 2025

The tactic will also help Alpine save on production costs for the creation of new chassis for A525, leaving more in the kitty for development for 2026.

Last season, Alpine technical director David Sanchez revealed the significant upgrades introduced to the A524 at the Belgian and United States Grand Prix – evolutions that saw Alpine rapidly rise to become upper midfield runners and occasional podium finishers – would form the basis for the 2025 car.

Speaking at the launch of Alpine’s 2025 livery at a team event in London, Sanchez said, “It has been a particularly busy winter for the team so credit to everyone involved at the factories for their work in developing the ambitious A525 car while maintaining some perspective on next year’s development.

“The A525 is a continued evolution of the A524 where we have refined some details and aimed to improve some weaknesses in order to find more performance. We changed direction last year, which allowed us more scope to push the limit on development and we have been pleased with how this has progressed so far.

“Now we aim to maximise this car’s evolution and progress the overall package in its current form as far as we can.”

2025 will be the last season Alpine uses the Renault power unit, before a switch to Mercedes power for the new regulation cycle. The decision to keep the 2024 chassis on hand suggests team boss Oli Oakes and executive advisor Flavio Briatore are throwing more resources at the substantial challenge that 2026 demands.

Read Next: Toto Wolff clarifies Mercedes’ Ineos future after reported sponsorship cutbacks