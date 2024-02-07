Alpine unveil new-look A524 as black-inspired livery emerges for F1 2024

Alpine have become the latest team to launch their F1 2024 livery, doing so on the birthday of their driver Pierre Gasly, no less.

Having teased multiple close-up images of a pink camouflage livery in the days leading up to their launch, Alpine went a different route as they unveiled their new colours for the season at their Enstone base for the year ahead, relying heavily on black for both the main and BWT-inspired liveries.

The French constructor will look to the A524 to improve on a P6 finish in last season’s Constructors’ Championship, having fallen away from McLaren and being overtaken by Aston Martin last time around.

Alpine launch A524 as F1 2024 season approaches

Alpine are the fourth team to launch their 2024 car, and the fifth to launch their livery after McLaren dropped their 2024 livery back in January before their official car launch next week.

The team have retained their all-French driver duo of Gasly and Esteban Ocon for the season ahead, with the two having been evenly-matched throughout last year.

PlanetF1.com recommends

Explained: Why ‘aggressive’ Stake F1 C44 is not a Red Bull RB19 copycat

Revealed: Five shocking F1 driver moves that turned out for the better

Speaking at the launch of the A524, a challenger redesigned from its predecessor, team principal Bruno Famin said: “It’s a great moment for Alpine Motorsports to come together and officially present its programmes for the 2024 season.

“It is certainly a unique moment to have both the A524 Formula 1 car and A424 Hypercar along with all the drivers in the same room as both projects prepare for what will undoubtedly be a busy and intense 2024 year.

“To see both the real cars here today is testament to all the hard work conducted behind the scenes at our factories from our thousands of talented employees in the United Kingdom and in France.

“The next stage on our journey is deploying everything to the track, applying operational excellence across the board and growing a greater dynamic and mindset from all our teams. We are all very much looking forward to continuing the hard work to bring the Alpine name success.”

Read next: Ranked: Rating every F1 2024 driver’s chance of claiming Lewis Hamilton’s seat