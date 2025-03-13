Join us as we delve into the technical details on display at the Australian Grand Prix.

Australian Grand Prix: Digging into the details…

A look at Ferrari’s nose and front wing, with four assemblies stacked up outside the garage as the team prepare their cars for action

A close up of the middle portion of the engine cover bodywork from the Mercedes W16 before it’s installed, with a series of large curvaceous louvres draped over the shoulder section.

Sauber with four front wing and nose assemblies stacked up outside the garage, as the team prepare their cars for the Grand Prix weekend ahead.

A bare bones, unprepared, Alpine A525 chassis in the pitlane that’s being used for extraction practice.

Haas opting to store their nose and front wing assemblies outside their garage in a more traditional format than some of the other teams.

Another shot of the bare Alpine A525 chassis, this time from behind giving us some fabulous insight into how the powerunit and its ancillaries are packaged around the chassis.

A close up of the Alpine A525’s sidepod inlet section of the sidepod, whilst the side impact protection spar (SIPS) can also be seen due to the bodywork not being installed around it.

We’re treated to a view of the Mercedes W16 without the bodywork attached, which not only provides some insight into the fitment of the powerunit, rear crash structure and rear suspension, it also provides us with an opportunity to see the internal floor stays.

Also note the revised exhaust layout, which is lying lower than last season.

A close up of the front brake caliper on the McLaren MCL39 as a mechanic prepares the car for action, with a notable change to the design of the pin and fin arrangement used to help moderate the caliper’s temperature.

An unusual view beneath the Racing Bulls VCARB02 as the car is elevated and worked on by the mechanics, giving us an interesting angle with which to view the lower part of the chassis, whilst also allowing us to observe the electronics and ancillaries housed above the T-Tray.

A close up of the front brake duct internal cake tin on the Red Bull RB21, which helps to define the airflow’s passage around the assembly.

Plenty of detail to note in this image of the Racing Bulls VCARB02, including the saddle cooler mounted above the powerunit, the rear suspension layout, the internal metal floor stays and the small winglets on the inner face of the brake duct fence.

