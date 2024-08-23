Another F1 2025 jigsaw piece has been put in place by Alpine as they have announced Australian racer Jack Doohan will replace Esteban Ocon at the team from next season.

Alpine are now the seventh team to complete their F1 2025 driver line-up, with just three seats now officially remaining at Mercedes, VCARB and Sauber/Stake/Audi respectively.

A former Red Bull junior team driver, Doohan made the switch to the Alpine academy in 2022 and last year became the team’s official reserve driver.

He has continued in that role this season and has completed numerous practice runs and testing sessions, also impressing with his simulator work to help Alpine during race weekends.

The news comes after Alpine recently announced a new team principal in the form of Oliver Oakes as the team continues to undergo a major transition period which has seen the dramatic return of Flavio Briatore, who now serves as Alpine’s special advisor.

Briatore made a late play to try and sign Carlos Sainz from Ferrari but, after he ultimately choose to sign up for the Williams project, that paved the way for Alpine to promote from within and reward Doohan with a Formula 1 drive.

The announcement will come as a major blow to Mick Schumacher, who had been hoping to secure his return to the grid after being let go by Haas at the end of the 2021 season.

Schumacher, alongside his reserve driver role for Mercedes, is also competing in the FIA World Endurance Championship with Alpine in the Hypercar category.

