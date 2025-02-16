The Alpine Formula 1 team are close to sealing sponsorship deals with MSC Cruises and Valvoline ahead of the F1 2025 season, it has been claimed.

Alpine recovered from a poor start to last season to secure sixth place in the Constructors’ Championship, with a double-podium finish for Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly in Brazil lifting the Enstone-based team ahead of Williams, VCARB and Haas.

Alpine set to add another two new major sponsors for F1 2025

Ocon has since moved to Haas for F1 2025, with Gasly’s new team-mate Jack Doohan making his F1 debut one race earlier than planned at the 2024 season finale in Abu Dhabi.

Alpine have also completed the signing of Franco Colapinto from Williams, with the talented Argentine joining as reserve driver.

Since the appointment of former team principal Flavio Briatore as an executive adviser last year, the Renault-owned team have been taking steps to re-emerge as a major force in F1.

PlanetF1.com exclusive: Interview with Alpine team principal Oliver Oakes

👉 Oli Oakes exclusive: Life with Briatore and how Alpine’s new structure works

👉 Exclusive: Why Alpine? Why now? Oli Oakes explains his big jump to F1

Renault took the controversial decision to repurpose the firm’s historic F1 engine facility in Viry-Chatillon, near Paris, last year.

Meanwhile, the highly rated Oliver Oakes was appointed as Alpine’s new team principal, replacing Bruno Famin.

A report by respected business publication SportBusiness has claimed that Alpine are on the verge of adding MSC Cruises and Valvoline to their sponsorship portfolio for F1 2025 with announcements close.

MSC Cruises has been a global partner of Formula 1 since 2022 and announced last year that it had extended its partnership with the World Championships until the end of the F1 2026 season.

The firm is expected to act as title sponsor to three races – the Austrian, the United States and Brazilian grands prix – over the course of the F1 2025 season.

Meanwhile, Valvoline signed a long-term deal to become the official lubricants partner of Aston Martin in 2023, with the partnership marked by a one-off livery at that year’s British Grand Prix at Silverstone.

There is no indication that a deal with Alpine would affect Aston Martin’s relationship with Valvoline, which was included in an F1 2026 technical collaboration agreement signed last September by Aston Martin and fellow partners Honda and Aramco.

More on Pierre Gasly and Alpine

👉 Pierre Gasly news

👉 Alpine news

The report claims that Briatore has been a central figure behind the proposed deals, with ‘well-placed sources’ commenting that they ‘provide evidence of the growing influence’ of the 74-year-old on the Enstone-based team.

Alpine announced on Thursday that Italian energy firm Eni has become the team’s new energy and fuel supplier for F1 2025, returning to F1 after a 25-year absence.

Eni last partnered the team when the Enstone outfit were competing as Benetton in 2000.

Read next: MCL39 v FW47: The big differences that separate McLaren and Williams