One of Franco Colapinto’s sponsors was caught on a hot mic suggesting that the Argentinian could be in the car as early as the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix — but that may not exactly be the case.

Alpine team boss Oliver Oakes responded to the situation in Miami, and while he has affirmed Doohan’s place at the team for the moment, he was far less definitive for the future.

Oliver Oakes responds to fresh Jack Doohan replacement rumours

In the build-up to the Miami Grand Prix, Horacio Marin — CEO of Argentinian energy company YPF, which sponsors Franco Colapinto — was caught on a hot mic claiming that the Argentinian could be replacing Colapinto shortly.

It came during a commercial break during an interview with Eduardo Feinmann, anchor of the A24 news channel.

Feinmann attempted to coax Marin into revealing Colapainto’s future, though Marin dodged the questions.

At least, until the commercial break; as the channel cut away, Marin was heard claiming that Colapinto would be replacing driver Jack Doohan “in Imola.”

During Friday’s FIA press conference with a selection of team principals, Alpine head Oliver Oakes was asked about the sponsor situation, particularly as it pertained to the possibility that Colapinto could take Doohan’s seat as early as the next Grand Prix in Imola.

“I mean, look, I saw it like everyone else,” Oakes said, referring to the clip.

“I think it was a sponsor from Argentina off-camera giving his view on Franco, when he’s going to be in the car.

“I mean obviously, I’m sure there’s a lot of people in Argentina who’d like him in the car this Sunday.

“I think we’ve been pretty open as a team that, you know, that’s just noise out there, and Jack needs to continue doing a good job. But I think obviously it’s natural that there’s always speculation there.”

Yet when Oakes was asked to confirm that Doohan would remain in the car in Imola, he was hesitant to make any guarantees for the future.

“As it is today, Jack is our driver, along with Pierre,” Oakes said.

“I think we’ve been pretty clear on that. We always evaluate it, but today, that is the case.”

