The Alpine F1 team has told PlanetF1.com that it is “constantly looking for new partnership opportunities” amid rumours that Gucci could replace BWT as title sponsor for the F1 2027 season.

Reports on Tuesday claimed that Gucci is in contention to become Alpine’s new title sponsor from next season.

Alpine linked with Gucci as potential BWT replacement

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The team’s current naming partnership with BWT has been in place since the start of the 2022 season, but is expected to expire at the end of this year.

Luca de Meo, the former chief executive of Renault, was appointed the CEO of Gucci parent company in September 2025, just months after his resignation from the French car manufacturer.

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De Meo is known to have a healthy relationship with current Alpine executive adviser Flavio Briatore having brought the controversial former team principal back to the team in the summer of 2024.

Briatore, the 76-year-old Italian, has a background in fashion having worked for Benetton before moving into F1 with the brand in the late 1980s.

In a statement provided to PlanetF1.com on Tuesday, Alpine said: “Alpine Formula One Team is constantly looking for new partnership opportunities and in contact with a wide range of brands and companies as potential partners.

“The discussions are however always kept confidential and they are disclosed only when confirmed and agreed by all parties.”

PlanetF1.com has approached Gucci and BWT for comment.

If the deal comes to fruition, Gucci would become the latest leading fashion brand to arrive in F1 over recent years, following in the footsteps of the likes of Tommy Hilfiger (currently with Cadillac), New Era (Williams) and Adidas (Audi, Mercedes).

It is unclear what form a potential tie up between Alpine and Gucci would take beyond a title sponsorship.

Alpine currently has an apparel deal in place with the Manchester-based brand Castore having signed a multi-year agreement ahead of the 2025 season.

Castore saw its deal with McLaren come to an early end ahead of the F1 2026 campaign after the reigning champions opted to switch to Puma.

As reported by PlanetF1.com last month, meanwhile, Red Bull is also set to drop Castore for 2027 in favour of a lucrative switch to Adidas.

Having finished bottom of the constructors’ standings in 2025, Alpine has enjoyed a much-improved start to the F1 2026 season and currently sits fifth with 23 points, seven behind Red Bull.

Pierre Gasly recorded the team’s best result so far this season by coming home sixth in the second round in China.

Additional reporting by Mat Coch

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