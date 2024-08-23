Alpine land cheeky Oscar Piastri dig as Jack Doohan F1 2025 deal confirmed

Alpine are the latest team to confirm their F1 2025 driver line-up with Jack Doohan getting the nod, though they could not resist a playful dig at Oscar Piastri.

Formerly a member of the Alpine Academy, Piastri was part of one of the strangest driver market sagas back in 2022, when Alpine put out a press release to confirm him as Fernando Alonso’s replacement for the 2023 season, only for Piastri to put out a now iconic tweet to claim that was not true.

Alpine make cheeky reference to THAT Oscar Piastri tweet

“I understand that, without my agreement, Alpine F1 have put out a press release late this afternoon that I am driving for them next year,” that tweet began.

“This is wrong and I have not signed a contract with Alpine for 2023. I will not be driving for Alpine next year.”

And with driver market business on the agenda again, Alpine made a cheeky reference to that tweet ahead of confirming Jack Doohan – Piastri’s fellow Australian – as their choice to partner Pierre Gasly for F1 2025.

“We understand that… 🧐,” Alpine would tweet ahead of their Doohan announcement, as the 21-year-old prepares to step up to the Formula 1 grid for the first time in 2025.

A part of the Alpine Academy since 2022, Doohan has since enjoyed numerous testing and FP1 outings with Alpine, his most recent FP1 appearance being at the 2024 British Grand Prix.

Doohan will look to bask in the excitement of this opportunity for a few weeks, before getting back to his current duties as Alpine reserve driver.

“Very pleased to announce that I’ll be driving for the BWT Alpine F1 team for the 2025 season,” said Doohan in a social media video.

“It’s a dream come true for me and something that I’ve been dreaming of since a little boy hopping into a go-kart for the first time.

“I have a few weeks’ time to let this sink in now and then I’ll be super excited to get back into fulfilling my role as reserve driver for the remainder of the season, before kicking things under way next season.”

Doohan will join Piastri on the F1 2025 grid, who linked-up with McLaren after snubbing Alpine and became a Grand Prix winner for the first time at the 2024 Hungarian Grand Prix.

