Alpine confirm driver replacement for Mexico and Abu Dhabi practice

Alpine have announced that reserve driver and academy member Jack Doohan will take part in FP1 for both the Mexican and Abu Dhabi Grand Prix later this season.

Teams are required to run a driver who has competed in no more than two grands prix in two practice sessions and Alpine will let 20-year-0ld Doohan complete that task for them in 2023.

The Australian will drive Pierre Gasly’s car for the session in Mexico before switching to the other side of the garage where he will drive Esteban Ocon’s car in Abu Dhabi.

It is not the first time Doohan will complete an FP1 session having done both sessions at the same venues last year. He has also tested 2022’s A521 this season and helps the team with simulator work back at their Enstone base.

Doohan said “It is a huge honour to be given the opportunity to drive a Formula 1 car on a Grand Prix weekend for the second year in a row.

“I am very grateful to Alpine for the chance to drive the A523 in free practice in both Mexico and Abu Dhabi.

“I have been working really hard with the team this year as their reserve driver, taking every opportunity to learn as much as possible for them and I feel prepared to step up and take over driving duties for the team.

“My sole focus is doing what is required of me by the team in order to contribute positively to the team’s outcome across the two grand prix weekends.”

Interim team principal Bruno Famin said: “It is great to announce that Jack will be taking over driving duties in Mexico and Abu Dhabi for the two free practice 1 sessions.

“Jack has worked hard over the course of the year as Alpine’s reserve driver and his attitude to learn the ropes in that role has been very pleasing to see.

“His main priority remains finishing his Formula 2 campaign in the best possible way in Abu Dhabi, however, we look forward to supporting him in the two free practice sessions and having his contribution to the team’s performance.”

Doohan has been a member of the Alpine academy since 2021 having previously been part of the Red Bull Junior Team and competes in Formula 2 for Virtuosi Racing.